Canada's non-lethal military exports to Israel have been paused since January, a Canadian government was reported as saying on Thursday, amid growing concerns about Israel's violations in the Gaza Strip.

The source, who requested anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, did not give more details. The freeze was first reported by the Toronto Star.

Earlier this month, the Canadian government was sued by pro-Palestinian and human rights advocates over the export of military goods and technology to Israel.

The lawsuit, filed in a federal court, argues that Canadian laws prevent military exports to Israel because there is "substantial risk" they could be used to violate international law and commit serious acts of violence against women and children, according to a statement from the applicants.

Pressure has been mounting to cancel military exports to Israel, which is accused of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Human rights organizations and independent entities in the United Kingdom have criticized the country, alleging that it is complicit in Israel's suspected war crimes due to its ongoing arms sales.

They argue that the failure to cease weapon exports to Israel, deemed in violation of international humanitarian law, warrants scrutiny and criticism.

Human rights organizations and independent entities in the United Kingdom have criticized London, alleging that the city is complicit in Israel's suspected war crimes due to its ongoing arms sales.

They argue that the failure to cease weapon exports to Israel, deemed in violation of international humanitarian law, warrants scrutiny and criticism.

Amid the raging Israeli war on Gaza, which has caused a dire humanitarian situation in the besieged enclave, the surge in boycott calls against firms perceived to be tied to Israel has increased in many Muslim-majority countries, including Türkiye.