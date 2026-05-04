Described as Europe's largest defense and aerospace exhibition by its organizers, SAHA EXPO 2026 is set to open its doors to exhibitors and visitors this Tuesday, showcasing Türkiye's technological development and new cooperation avenues in the fast-advancing sector.

SAHA 2026, to be held at Istanbul Expo Center in a total indoor and outdoor space of 400,000 square meters, will dedicate 20,000 square meters to an open exhibition space, making it one of the largest events to date.

The fair, with expected participation from more than 120 countries, is anticipated to host over 1,700 companies (263 of them international), more than 200,000 visitors, and over 30,000 industry professionals, a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) said.

Also known as the International Defence and Aerospace Exhibition, the fair is one of the largest gatherings in Türkiye's defense and aerospace industries. The exhibition aims to foster global collaboration in the defense and aerospace industries.

"SAHA 2026, one of the most prestigious gatherings in the global defence and aerospace industry, will open its doors in Istanbul from May 5 to 9, 2026. As the chairman of SAHA Istanbul, I can say with confidence that this is not just an event – it is a strategic milestone for Türkiye and a powerful statement to the global community," said Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Türkiye's drone giant Baykar and chairperson of SAHA Istanbul cluster.

The event, last held in October 2024, is expected to bring together leading actors of the Turkish defense ecosystem, including prominent names such as Baykar, Rokestan, Aselsan, STM and many others.

These companies are set to unveil a wide range of new products and upgrades to their existing systems, starting from loitering munitions to the components of Türkiye's advanced "Steel Dome" air system.

In recent days, the maker of popular Bayraktar TB2 drones, Baykar, for example, announced it would debut a new smart loitering munition, named Mızrak. Aselsan, similarly, is due to present five new products and several upgrades, it said.

"We've entered the final 24 hours of the countdown to SAHA 2026, Europe's largest defense and aerospace exhibition. Tomorrow, the heart of technology will beat in Istanbul. Are you ready to see the revolutionary innovations that will shape the future of defense and aerospace? See you at SAHA 2026," the Industry and Technology Ministry said in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

More than 140 official delegations, over 800 official delegation members, and representatives of more than 200 commercial procurement committees would participate in the fair, according to AA.

In addition, more than 25 foreign ministers and numerous senior military officials will participate, further increasing the international visibility and strategic impact of the event.

Türkiye's rapidly expanding defense-industrial base and strategic geographic location make Istanbul a natural center for high-scale gathering. The country, which has lowered its dependence on foreign sources in the sector, is now in a position of exporter, with sales increasing consistently over the past couple of years.

One of the major themes of the event this year will be the investment ecosystem. International investment funds, financial institutions, strategic investors, as well as firms under the NATO Innovation Fund (NIF) and NATO DIANA Program will take part in the fair.

The event will also support the access of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to global markets, their financing, and integration into international collaborations. The second major theme of the fair is the space ecosystem – with the Space Pavilion and specially designed Space Dome, space technologies will become more visible at SAHA 2026.

SAHA 2026 is set to last through May 9.