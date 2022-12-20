The Executive Committee of the Defense Industry chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed issues related to the addition of new domestic and national defense systems, emphasized the importance of domestic production, and made decisions related to 25 different projects on Tuesday.

The meeting, which took place at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, touched upon the mass production of air defense systems Siper, Hisar and Sungur.

A resolution was also passed on the mass production of Tayfun, anti-ship missile Atmaca, TRLG-230, Karaok, Gökdoğan and Bozdoğan missiles, as well as national torpedo Akya, and the mass production of various ammunition.

The latest situation regarding the uncrewed fighter jet Kızılelma, which recently successfully completed its 5-hour-long maiden flight, was also discussed.

All defense industry-related issues, including air, naval and land platforms, communications and information systems, equipment and tools, simulation, logistics and cyber security issues were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting highlighted the necessity of developing a fully-autonomous defense industry by ensuring domestic production of all technologies bought from abroad.