Leading Turkish defense and aerospace companies are strengthening their positions in the country's industry not only through their expansion but also with their rising export performance, according to a report on Tuesday.

The top defense and aerospace industry firms ranked high in export performance in the 2025 "Türkiye's Top 500 Industrial Enterprises " survey, published recently by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (ISO).

The ISO survey, announced earlier this month, showed that while leading industrial companies in the country remained broadly unchanged, with oil refiner Tüpraş emerging once again at the very top, the Top 10 list got reshuffled with two defense companies – Aselsan and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) – joining.

The ISO 500 survey also revealed that the export amounts and overall export rankings of defense and aerospace companies operating in the sector indicate that their influence in international markets is strengthening in parallel with their production capacity.

Of the 13 defense and aerospace companies listed in the survey, the total exports of 11 (for which export data was available) reached $6.77 billion, according to the data evaluated by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Approximately half of this figure was achieved by Arca Defense, the data revealed. With exports surpassing $2.91 billion, Arca not only led its sector but also ranked 5th in overall exports among the ISO 500.

Arca had entered the list ranking 12th with TL 115.74 billion in net sales from production, according to the survey. Thus, the company ranks high both in sales from production and in exports, demonstrating how its munitions production capacity is reflected in foreign markets.

Arca Defense develops modern munitions and weapons systems required by today's battlefield in its integrated facilities, and to international standards. While prioritizing meeting the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) completely, Arca also became the 2025 export champion of the sector by exporting its high production capacity to friendly and allied countries.

The company is converting this global success directly into production technologies and new factory investments.

TAI, meanwhile, ranked 14th in the overall ISO 500 export ranking with exports amounting to $1.03 billion. The company also ranked the highest among defense and aerospace companies in net sales from production, with TL 140.9 billion.

Otokar, a producer of commercial and military land vehicles, ranked 17th overall with exports worth $891.5 million. Another defense giant, Roketsan, with exports of $733.5 million, was placed 22nd.

At the same time, Aselsan's exports stood at around $492 million, placing the company 29th in the general export ranking. Thus, besides Arca, TAI, Otokar, Roketsan, and Aselsan were among the top 30 companies in the ISO 500 export ranking.

Aerospace, land vehicle companies also stand out

Moreover, Alp Aviation, which produces critical structural parts, engine components, and subsystems for the civil and military aerospace industry, ranked 124th in the general ranking with $187.6 million in exports.

Military land vehicle manufacturer Nurol Makina placed 139th with exports totaling $171.7 million, while weapons systems manufacturer Samsun Yurt Savunma Sanayii (SYS) ranked 192nd with exports of $123.8 million.

Machinery and Chemical Industry Corporation (MKE) recorded exports of $85.5 million, contributing to the country's economy from its 243rd position in the general export ranking.

Havelsan, which stands out with software-based solutions, ranked 258th with exports of some $78 million, while commercial and military land vehicle producer BMC Automotive placed 290th with exports of about $58.8 million.

The ISO 500 export performance of defense and aerospace companies shows that the sector maintains a strong presence in foreign markets with a wide ecosystem ranging from main contractors and land vehicle manufacturers to munitions producers and electronics and aerospace subsystems companies.

Türkiye, once heavily reliant on foreign arms makers, now supplies dozens of countries, mainly in the Gulf, Africa, Asia and parts of ‌Europe with weapons that many buyers see as more affordable, faster to deliver and more adaptable than alternatives.

Two decades of state investment and support to the sector have transformed it into a major producer and exporter, with shipments topping the value of $10 billion for the first time last year.

Apart from drones and aerial weapons, developed by high-profile companies such as Baykar, Türkiye has also notably boosted its capacities to produce land and armored vehicles, as well as naval platforms.

In recent days, Türkiye has also marked its first-ever export of a naval vessel to a NATO and EU member, with the delivery of CAm. Roman corvette to Romania.

"With the sales agreement we signed with Romania, Türkiye exports a warship to a NATO and EU member country for the first time in its history," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the delivery ceremony.

Building on the momentum, officials aim for the country to enter among the top 10 exporters worldwide by 2028.