Two decades of state investment and support to the sector have transformed Türkiye into a major exporter of drones and other military equipment, and the NATO member is now seeking to add on that momentum as the West rearms and security alliances are reshaped.

Türkiye, once heavily reliant on foreign arms makers, now supplies dozens of countries, mainly in the Gulf, Africa, Asia and parts of ‌Europe with weapons that many buyers see as more affordable, faster to deliver and more adaptable than alternatives.

As European governments reassess security dependencies following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and question the durability of U.S. guarantees, many NATO allies increasingly see Türkiye not only as a military bastion on the alliance's southeastern flank but also as a potential industrial partner.

Ankara hopes that hosting U.S. President Donald Trump and other NATO leaders at a summit next month will help expand arms sales and joint production in Western markets, particularly the European Union. There, Turkish firms face structural barriers, including members-only defense initiatives and, at times, political resistance tied to diplomatic disputes.

A Reuters review of trade figures shows Turkish defence exports have more than tripled since 2021 to $10 billion last year, accounting for about 3.7% of total exports from the major emerging market economy.

Exports to Europe and the U.S. almost quadrupled over the same period to $5.6 billion.

That growth reflects a maturing domestic defense industry that includes high-profile companies such as drone-maker Baykar, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), and smaller firms such as Arca Defense and Kale.

Analysts say sustained state backing, flexible supply chains and a willingness to customize systems for buyers have allowed such firms to move quickly into markets where Western suppliers face capacity constraints or lengthy procurement cycles.

Apart from drones and aerial weapons, Türkiye has also notably boosted its capacities to produce land and armored vehicles, as well as naval platforms, such as its first amphibious ship, primarily designed to carry drones, TCG Anadolu.

Threats and opportunities

Türkiye aims to further expand its defense exports, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan recently touted the goal of entering among top 10 exporters worldwide by 2028.

Sitting between two major conflicts, Ukraine to the north and Iran to the southeast, Türkiye's own security is also at stake and officials often emphasize the goal of self-sufficiency and working on deterrence.

Can Kasapoğlu, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, said Türkiye's defense industry had made a "major leap" by exporting advanced systems, especially aerial drones.

The war in Ukraine, he said, underscored that modern warfare depended not only on cutting-edge platforms but also on industrial depth and sustainability, areas where Türkiye has gained credibility.

Recent data shows that export momentum continues this year as well.

In May alone, sales surged nearly 34% on a yearly basis to approach $1 billion, while in the first five months, exports reached $3.86 billion, marking a 29.5% increase compared to the same period last year, a top defense official said.

NATO summit showcase

Türkiye also supplies about 65% of armed drones used worldwide ‌and is a major exporter of ammunition. It also produces, or plans to produce, frigates, an aircraft carrier, air defense systems and armored vehicles. Indonesia last year said it would buy 48 Turkish fighter jets currently under development.

Turkish officials expect the defense sector to be a focal point at the NATO meeting in Ankara on July 7-8. Alliance chief Mark Rutte has said a planned defense industry forum there would be NATO's most comprehensive yet.

European conditions

U.S. pressure on NATO allies to shoulder more of their own defense burden, including plans to withdraw thousands of troops from Germany, creates both opportunities and uncertainty for Türkiye, which has the alliance's second-largest military.

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler in April urged European allies to abandon security arrangements that exclude non-EU NATO members such as Türkiye, arguing such policies could "harm Europe's security and resilience more than the U.S. reduction of forces in Europe."

Türkiye is largely excluded from the EU's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program, but even so, Turkish firms have secured defense supply deals with countries such as Poland, Spain, Portugal and Romania. Türkiye's Baykar has acquired Italy's Piaggio Aerospace and partnered with Leonardo, one of the continent's heavyweights.

Global spending spree

Global military spending rose 24% to nearly $2.9 trillion in the five years to 2025, including a 75% jump in Europe, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Over the same period, Türkiye's defense agency doubled the number of funded R&D projects to more than 1,400.

Arda Mevlutoğlu, a defense analyst, said the conditions were in place for deeper cooperation with Europe if political obstacles could be managed.

"Europe needs solutions that can be implemented rapidly ... but high-level political will is needed for this cooperation to move healthily," he said. "Türkiye is in a process of realignment and recalibration toward both Europe and ... NATO."