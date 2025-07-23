The German government has cleared the way for the delivery of 40 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Türkiye following a positive decision by the federal security council, according to a report by German Spiegel news magazine on Wednesday.

Türkiye has been in talks on buying Eurofighter Typhoon jets, which are built by a consortium of Germany, the U.K., Italy and Spain, represented by companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

The report comes a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in which they reviewed recent progress on Türkiye’s potential procurement of the jets, according to a statement by the Presidency’s Directorate of Communications.

The two sides expressed optimism that developments in this area would further strengthen defense cooperation between Ankara and London, the statement said.

Erdoğan earlier on Sunday said Britain and Germany showed a "positive" stance on Türkiye's potential purchase of Eurofighters, stressing that Ankara wants to finalize the acquisition as soon as possible.