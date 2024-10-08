Germany is reconsidering Türkiye’s request to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon warplanes, a report said Monday, amid concerns over heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Türkiye last November announced it was in talks with Britain and Spain to buy dozens of the twin-engine, supersonic jets, but Germany objected. Ankara has criticized Berlin over its stance, with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urging German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to lift the block.

Prompted by growing tensions in the Middle East, including concerns over a possible direct war between Iran and Israel, and worries about Russia, the German government is now reevaluating Türkiye’s request, the Middle East Eye (MEE) reported on Monday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

“We are taking another look at Turkey’s request with a fresh mind and will review it,” the source told MEE.

The report said the progress over the deal had been slow due to opposition from some members of Germany’s coalition government, particularly the Green Party.

Türkiye’s interest in Eurofighters came after a prolonged process over its request to buy F-16 warplanes from the U.S. The deal was approved earlier this year after Türkiye endorsed Sweden's bid to join NATO.

Giancarlo Mezzanatto, CEO of Eurofighter, has confirmed Türkiye's interest in acquiring the fighter jets but revealed that Germany had obstructed the sale.

The warplanes are built by a German, British, Italian and Spanish consortium, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Türkiye seeks to replace the aging F-16 fleet in the Air Forces Command's inventory, which will be phased out starting in the 2030s.

Erdoğan's chief adviser Akif Çağatay Kılıç acknowledged some progress on the deal in a recent meeting with Turkish journalists, though details were not disclosed, the Middle East Eye said.

Meanwhile, Turkish and German officials are working to arrange a visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this month, it noted.

Germany’s concerns over Türkiye’s use of German-made weapons, such as Leopard tanks, in its military operations against terrorist organizations in Syria, have long strained relations, though recent developments suggest a possible shift.

Der Spiegel recently reported that Germany's Federal Security Council had approved the sale of $368 million worth of weaponry to Türkiye, the first such approval in years.

The package includes around 100 anti-aircraft missiles and torpedoes, as well as parts for modernizing submarines and frigates.