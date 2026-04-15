The Karaok short-range anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), developed by Turkish defense major Roketsan, completed test firings in four different user scenarios, achieving direct hits, the company said on Wednesday.

"Armor-piercing performance, unwavering operational power in the field: #KARAOK!," Roketsan wrote in a social media post featuring the video of the testing.

"Our short-range anti-tank weapon, KARAOK, successfully completed test firings with 4 different user scenarios, once again proving its power," it added.

Equipped with an infrared imaging head, the Karaok can operate day and night, and its armor-piercing performance provides operational power in the field. It can be used against both stationary and moving targets.

Roketsan CEO Murat Ikinci also shared the Karaok test firings on his NSosyal account with the message: "Fearless, certain to hit."

Ikinci stated that the Karaok, which hit its target with pinpoint accuracy in four separate scenarios during the firing tests, once again proved its reliability in the field. "We will continue to shape the battlefield of the future with our national systems, adding strength to our army," he added.