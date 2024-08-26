Türkiye's defense giants Aselsan and Roketsan inked strategic defense industry transfer deals with Indonesia under the leadership of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) in Jakarta.

Turkish defense firm representatives and the Indonesian President-elect and Defense Minister met in the Indonesian capital, marking a "historic moment reflecting the strong ties between Türkiye and Indonesia,” said Haluk Görgün, president of the SSB.

In the scope of the agreements, Aselsan’s remote-controlled stabilized weapon system "SARP,” the four-dimensional search radar "CENK,” the Fire Control System, and the firm’s Data Link will be provided to Indonesia, in addition to Roketsan’s air defense missile system "SUNGUR,” the cruise missile "ÇAKIR,” and the smart micro munition "MAM-L.”

Additionally, memorandums of understanding on the transfers of unmanned surface vehicles, tank modernization, and missile system maintenance were signed.

The critical deals follow the visit of Subianto, who pledged commitment to enhance bilateral relations with Türkiye. Last month, he paid a two-day official visit, holding meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler.