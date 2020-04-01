Mass production of domestically produced Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) Mode 5/S responder systems has launched. The devices will be installed on Turkish Air Forces’ F-16 fighter jets.

The system, which will conduct friend-enemy inquiries for F-16 aircraft, was developed by the leading defense company, ASELSAN.

The system enables fast and accurate identification of mission-friendly platforms through the query and response method.

The production of the system initially started after an agreement between ASELSAN and Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) was signed to meet the needs of both the air forces' and the Turkish Navy’s short-mid-range interrogators, long-range interrogators and united interrogator-responders system.

Installation of the IFF Mod 5/S Responder on the F-16 Block 30TM aircraft in the Turkish Air forces inventory has already started and the integration on the prototype aircraft has completed. The first flight test was successfully carried out, as well.

The IFF systems are radar-based identification systems designed for command and control. The systems enable military and civilian air traffic control interrogation systems to identify aircraft, vehicles or forces as friendly and to determine their bearing and range from the interrogator.