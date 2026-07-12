Even before the NATO summit in Ankara, two dominant themes surrounding the alliance surfaced: how allies would translate previous commitments into reality and how Europe could do more to boost its own security.

The summit in Ankara provided some insights into both, although many could argue that it put more emphasis on common industrial procurement than it actually shed light on how Europe plans to do more.

But the sense of urgency and unity was there.

The NATO Defence Industry Forum indeed delivered and offered several initiatives through which the alliance seeks to bolster defenses and better equip for future challenges, as seen in the massive $40 billion counter-drone commitment. It also unlocked several other initiatives, some of which remain subject to further negotiations but which would also require extra spending and stronger production capacity.

This production capacity and robust production lines are seen as a major challenge for some of the allied nations, experts argue, as they need to deliver on it quickly and also look to avoid hampering, for example, financing for the public sector.

The summit has also given a boost to Swedish producer Saab, which was picked to provide up to 10 GlobalEye surveillance and early-warning aircraft instead of Boeing.

Patriots, U.S.-Europe co-op

At the same time, it has also opened a door to the potential production of advanced Patriot systems in Ukraine. However, it is still not clear how that would go forward despite Kyiv claiming there is political will.

Patriot interceptor missiles are vital for Ukraine's defenses at a time when the war is stretching further, and both Kyiv and Moscow are escalating attacks. It is seen as the only weapon in Kyiv's arsenal capable of stopping Russian ballistic missiles.

On the sidelines of the event, European officials also often sought to emphasize that commitment to Ukraine is nothing but ironclad, and that the only way to defend it is to ensure continued support.

In a surprise turn of events, and despite all the concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s occasional jabs at allies, the summit also delivered in terms of U.S.-European cooperation.

In the concluding press remarks delivered at the summit, Trump, for example, announced that Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall will partner on Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) production in Europe, in a move that marks the first manufacture of the short-range ballistic missile outside the U.S.

The American and European companies are also envisaged to potentially work together on the production and sustainment of Boeing’s Small Diameter Bomb (SDB-I) for Europe.

Similarly, tech giant Anduril will commit to providing Poland with Barracuda-500 missiles, leading to a new production line in the country, the White House said.

Still, with fiscal pressures in many European countries and the need to catch up relatively fast and spend more on defense and security to hit the earlier announced 5% of gross domestic product (GDP) target by 2035, the anxiety over production persists.

"Translating budget increases into real, front-line capabilities takes time, and (NATO chief Mark) Rutte was at pains to explain that systems can’t immediately absorb new funds. But he knows that this argument has a shelf life. Through his focus on the Defence Industry Forum, Rutte highlighted how defense dollars are translating to defense deals," experts at Atlantic Council said in a takeaways analysis published post-summit.

Amid the summit in Ankara, Canada has meanwhile emerged as a major supporter on the path to establishing a Defence Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB), which is aimed at helping allied countries work jointly to fund defense and security-related investments by providing financial support, such as accessible loans to governments.

Türkiye is still evaluating possible participation in the initiative, Defense Ministry sources told Reuters on Saturday.

Drone Edge initative

Speaking to the Daily Sabah regarding the new drone initiative unveiled at the summit, a security expert and an assistant professor at the Turkish National Police Academy, Alp Cenk Arslan, said that the decision to unveil this framework in Ankara "is geopolitically precise."

"The Black Sea-eastern Mediterranean-Levantine corridor has already become the principal laboratory for asymmetric aerial contestation, where low-cost drones and hybrid platforms have demonstrated their capacity to impose disproportionate costs and compress decision cycles," he said in a written query.

"By anchoring NATO’s most ambitious counter-drone and spectrum-dominant investments in this geography, the Alliance signals that its doctrinal evolution will be stress-tested and refined where the threat is most acute," he suggested.

He also argued that a credible anti-drone shield spanning NATO territory "cannot function through national sensor stovepipes or episodic intelligence exchanges," but that it demands "a unified, real-time data-fusion and processing network capable of machine-speed detection, identification, and neutralization."

"From an intelligence standpoint, the initiative’s most consequential effect is the forced acceleration of C4ISR interoperability," he said, referring to the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance.

The C4ISR represents the integrated digital and human networks that serve as the "nervous system" of modern military and intelligence operations.

"The $40 billion commitment, therefore, functions as a de facto mandate for a transnational intelligence commons," Arslan said.

Türkiye role

Also, at the center of the questions over production and its role in NATO, not only due to being the host – but owing to its extensive defense ecosystem – Türkiye clearly stood out.

Extensive international media coverage and interest in major domestic producers continued prior and throughout the time of the summit.

Top executives of leading Turkish defense companies clearly demonstrated the readiness and the capacity of their companies, while also becoming part of the newly launched initiatives.

In remarks delivered on the sidelines of the summit, CEOs of companies such as Aselsan and Roketsan noted that Türkiye has the required capacity, a strong industrial base and supply chains, and is ready to provide this capacity to most of the allied nations.

CEO of drone giant Baykar, Haluk Bayraktar, also called for deeper industrial partnerships among NATO members to accelerate the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

"The main point should be to combine these strengths instead of developing everything from zero," he said when mentioning its cooperation with Italy's defense giant Leonardo.

Türkiye currently stands as the 11th-largest defense exporter in the world and aims to enter the top 10 by 2028.