In a showcase of innovation of growing capabilities, the Turkish defense industry stands at the forefront with participation at a major defense fair held in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, this week.

Some 63 Turkish companies have taken the stage at the second edition of “World Defense Show (WDS),” showcasing their cutting-edge technologies and contributions to the global defense landscape.

The WDS opened its doors Sunday and will run through Thursday, with the Presidency of Defense Industries (SBB) representing Türkiye and the country’s defense sector at the event.

Held over five days, the World Defense Show will provide a unique platform for the world’s defense industry to network, partner, share knowledge and discover innovations and capabilities across all defense domains.

One of the largest defense industry meetings in the region it gathers over 750 participants from 45 countries, and features defense companies from every sector and tier of the industry, showcasing the latest technologies in land, sea and air defense areas.

The booth of Turkish defense company Roketsan is seen at the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 4, 2024. (AA Photo)

"I evaluate that we are here not only as SSB or our large companies, our integrator companies, our subcontractors present here but also as a representation of our entire defense industry," said Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries.

Görgün mentioned that Türkiye is the country with the second highest participation at the fair with 63 companies, covering some 15% of the exhibition area.

Emphasizing that Türkiye is the country with the widest area used at the fair, Görgün stated that in addition to the fair, companies held various meetings during the day, making memoranda of understanding and planning for the future.

"Almost every company of ours has many agreements involving long-term work for the future, and these were planned and will continue during the fair. Here, we also hold meetings with our counterparts," he added.

"When we look at the booths, our companies showcase the subsystems, useful loads, or ammunitions they use in their own products,” he explained.

“While discussing potential opportunities, they invite each other to meetings. This is a very positive development. We hope to see the positive outcomes of these in the future."