Poland will purchase 24 Bayraktar TB2 (Tactical Block 2) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from NATO ally Turkey, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told Polish public radio Saturday.

This is the first time a NATO member will acquire Turkish drones.

The combat drones will be armed with anti-tank projectiles. Poland will also buy a logistics and training package along with the aircraft. First shipments will arrive in 2022.

The drones have assault capabilities and have "proven themselves in wars in Eastern Europe," Blaszczak said.

Blaszczak on Wednesday teased the acquisition of the Turkish drones on Twitter.

Bayraktar drones played an important role in the recent Azerbaijani victory against Armenia in the war for the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The deal is to be signed during an upcoming visit by Polish President Andrzej Duda to Turkey, which starts on Monday.

Polish foreign military contracts typically go to American firms. In fiscal 2020, Poland placed orders for $4.7 billion worth of American military equipment, according to the data from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The Bayraktar TB2 armed drone was developed by leading Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar and is currently being used in Turkey, Qatar, Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The Bayraktar – with its electronic, software, aerodynamic, design and sub-main systems fully designed and developed nationally – stands out as the world's most advanced UAV system in its class with its flight automation and performance.

The Bayraktar has a record altitude of 27,030 feet for over 24 hours in the air and can carry 150 kilograms (over 330 pounds) of cargo. It can operate day and night with useful loads.

Performing active reconnaissance, surveillance and intelligence flights, the Bayraktar has the ability to transmit the images it obtains to operation centers without delay and to attack targets with its munitions.