Poland on Wednesday signaled it may purchase Turkey’s Bayraktar TB2 (Tactical Block 2) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV).

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak shared the photograph of a Bayraktar TB2 model on his Twitter account.

“Good news is coming soon ... stay tuned,” he tweeted.

Turkey’s Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank earlier Wednesday said the Turkish drones were set for the Europan market.

He was speaking at the 3rd Defense Industry Meetings, organized by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and the SAHA Istanbul Defense and Aerospace Cluster.

“Very soon we will see the Bayraktar and Anka UAVs from Turkey flying in the European skies,” he said.

European countries, including Albania, Belarus, the U.K., Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, with whom Turkey shares good defense relations, were said to be among those that could possibly procure the combat drones in question.

The Bayraktar TB2 armed drone was developed by leading drone manufacturer Baykar and is currently in active use with Turkey, Qatar, Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The Anka medium-altitude long-endurance (MALE) UAVs that were developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) are currently used by the Turkish military, as well as the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), in different configurations. The company is set to make its first export to Tunisia soon.