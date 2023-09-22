Roketsan aims to grow with domestic and national defense firms that constitute its strategic partners and increase cooperation, Murat Ikinci, head of Turkish missile producer Roketsan said Thursday.

Speaking during the Strategic Partnership Summit of Roketsan in the capital Ankara, Ikinci said: "Roketsan’s strategy is not to grow organically. Roketsan is not following a strategy that would manage all its works within its own institution. If that were to be the case, it would lose its competitiveness.”

The general director said that the company aims to grow along with its strategic partners.

Ikinci reiterated that Roketsan is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and features among the top 100 defense firms in the world while being the third biggest research and development (R&D) institution of Türkiye.

He said that the target was to be among the first 50 globally in the upcoming years.

“However, the main strategy of Roketsan in the past five years was creating an ecosystem based on growth through exports,” Ikinci said, indicating that the firm aims to expand exports to countries worldwide.

Roketsan is producing land, air defense and naval, precision-guided and space systems.

He mentioned that developed countries, that have been in the defense industry sector, make up most of the leading defense firms right now but that Türkiye has distinct advantages including a young engineer generation, innovation, and an ecosystem that boasts of effective supply chains besides a good cost and performance balance.