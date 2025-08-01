Turkish defense firm Roketsan signed an agreement with Istanbul-based Kale Jet Engines to outfit its cruise missiles with locally made turbojet engines, advancing Türkiye’s goal of a fully independent defense industry.

The agreement was signed at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) 2025 in Istanbul and is set to accelerate Türkiye’s defense localization efforts.

Under the deal, Roketsan’s Atmaca, Som, Kara Atmaca, and Cakir cruise missiles will be powered by Kale’s homegrown turbojet engines - KTJ-3200A, KTJ-3200S, KTJ-3700, and KTJ-1750, respectively.

The KTJ-3700, noted for having the highest thrust in its class, is expected to significantly improve operational efficiency for the Turkish Armed Forces. Alongside its low fuel consumption, the engine offers enhanced performance in long-range missions.

The KTJ-3200 also holds distinction as Türkiye’s first exported indigenous turbojet engine, currently in use in the Brazilian-Emirati MANSUP-ER anti-ship missile program.

The partnership is part of Türkiye’s broader push to minimize foreign dependence in critical defense technologies while expanding its domestic production capabilities.