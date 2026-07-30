South Korea's new ambassador to Türkiye, Boo Sukjong, said the two countries have significant potential to expand defense cooperation, particularly in next-generation military technologies such as Türkiye's indigenous Kaan fighter jet, unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned naval platforms.

"Türkiye's unmanned aerial vehicle sector possesses world-class technology, as demonstrated by its exports to many countries," Boo told Anadolu Agency (AA) after presenting his credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He said South Korean President Lee Jae Myung proposed broadening the South Korea-NATO Defense Industry Partnership 2.0 during the NATO Summit in Ankara to include joint research and development, co-production and joint operations.

Boo said South Korea and Türkiye have complementary defense industries and could deepen cooperation through joint research, technology exchanges and personnel training.

Beyond defense, Boo highlighted growing economic ties, noting bilateral trade has remained above $10 billion for three consecutive years through 2025. He said both countries aim to expand cooperation into biotechnology, infrastructure and nuclear energy while the recently reconvened Joint Economic Commission will help strengthen economic relations.

The ambassador also welcomed rising interest in Korean culture in Türkiye, saying the embassy plans to expand partnerships with Turkish universities and research institutions in areas such as artificial intelligence, digital technologies and advanced industries.

Looking ahead, Boo said 2027, the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Türkiye, will be marked with joint political, economic and cultural events aimed at strengthening ties for the decades ahead.