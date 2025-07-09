Negotiations about Türkiye's potential procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets are progressing "quite positively," a senior British official said on Wednesday.

"We're confident that all four countries (the U.K., Germany, Spain and Italy) are eager to see Türkiye acquire Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft," British Consul General Kenan Poleo said.

"Let's continue these dialogues and discussions. Türkiye is a very important partner for us and a key NATO ally," Poleo told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Türkiye has been in negotiations to acquire up to 40 Eurofighters to enhance its air force. The jets are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by companies Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

And any export agreement must receive the unanimous approval of the partner nations. Germany has reportedly opposed the Türkiye deal, but officials have recently voiced progress in talks.

Last month, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with British and German leaders regarding the jets at the NATO summit and said there were "positive developments" on the issue.

Expressing strong optimism about the outcome of the negotiations, Poleo said, "I believe all stakeholders understand the importance of Türkiye's participation in the Eurofighter Typhoon project."

Türkiye, despite boasting NATO's second-largest army, has often in the past faced arms embargoes. That pushed it to significantly boost domestic capabilities and curb foreign dependence over the last two decades.

Today, it produces a wide range of vehicles and arms types domestically, including its own drones, missiles and naval vessels. It's also developing its own fifth-generation fighter jet, named Kaan.

Kaan is sought to replace the Air Forces Command's aging F-16 fleet, which is planned to be phased out starting in the 2030s. Its mass production is expected to start in 2028.

Modern trade deal

In addition to defense cooperation, Poleo also commented on the ongoing negotiations to update the U.K.-Türkiye Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

"The first official round of talks has concluded, and both Turkish and British negotiators are pleased with the progress," he said. "There's great excitement about reconvening for the second round soon."

While the location and timing of the next round remain undecided, Poleo noted that momentum is strong and both sides are committed to swift progress.

He emphasized that the goal is a mutually beneficial agreement that reflects the depth of bilateral relations, adding that Türkiye is one of the U.K.'s top trading partners.

Bilateral trade has reached 27 billion pounds (nearly $36.7 billion), according to Poleo.

"Trade is growing, and just in the past year, it expanded remarkably. This free trade agreement will address areas where activities can be further developed. We aim to demonstrate how a modern free trade agreement, one that could serve as a global example, can be established," he noted.

"We are two major trading nations situated on either side of the European Union. The EU is an extremely important and vital trade partner for both countries."

Poleo stressed an opportunity for Türkiye and the United Kingdom to come together to evaluate how they can advance innovation, digital trade systems and mutually broaden access to the services market.

"There is significant potential for growth," he noted.

Poleo also highlighted that the United Kingdom and Türkiye have strong prospects for cooperation in Islamic finance. He stressed the opportunities this potential could generate and said that his country is ready to support Turkish banks and businesses in this area.

He also noted that London, as a financial hub, has become the center of Islamic finance in Europe. Approximately 75% of sukuk issuances in Europe take place in London, and this share is expected to grow, he added.