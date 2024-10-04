President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday emphasized that technology represents not only development and prosperity but also independence, security, and sovereignty, praising Teknofest as a symbol of Türkiye's technological transformation and the potential of its youth.

Addressing a cheering crowd at Türkiye's largest aviation and technology showcase in the southern province of Adana, Erdoğan highlighted the country's painful history of foreign dependence, particularly in the defense industry.

He underscored the importance of the National Technology Initiative, describing Teknofest as more than just a starting point for the country's technological advancements.

The five-day festival, which began on Wednesday, showcases Türkiye's growing ambitions and expanding capabilities in technology and defense. Since its inception in 2018, Teknofest has become a symbol of the nation's technological aspirations, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

From competitions and air shows to exhibitions and advanced technology simulations, the event offers something for everyone.

The event is organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation (T3) and the Industry and Technology Ministry, with participation from 128 institutions, including government bodies, tech firms, universities and media organizations.

Shift to global exporter

Teknofest serves as a vital platform for nurturing young entrepreneurs. Over the years, it has helped launch numerous startups, and officials hope it will continue to fuel Türkiye's ambition to become a leading player in the global technology landscape.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan waves to the crowd during the Teknofest in Adana, southern Türkiye, Oct. 4, 2024. (AA Photo)

"Building the future starts with imagining tomorrow," Erdoğan said, stressing the pivotal role visionary figures from the past played in shaping Türkiye's current technological trajectory.

The president noted the challenges Türkiye has faced over the past 22 years, from international embargoes to internal sabotage, asserting that none of the country's achievements came easily.

"We have battled obstacles, endured double standards, and faced betrayal, but we prevailed through our own strength, with sweat on our brows and courage in our hearts," he said.

One of Erdoğan's key points was Türkiye's transformation from a nation reliant on foreign defense technologies to a global exporter.

"Those who once refused to sell us defense products now buy from us," he remarked.

Tribute to Özdemir Bayraktar

Erdoğan also paid tribute to Özdemir Bayraktar, a pioneering figure in Türkiye's drone development, who passed away in October 2021. Bayraktar was the founder and chairperson of Turkish drone giant Baykar.

His sons, Selçuk and Haluk Bayraktar, now lead the company, which has gained worldwide recognition for its combat drones like the Bayraktar TB2, which played a decisive role in conflicts in Azerbaijan, Libya, and Ukraine.

Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairperson of the board of Teknofest and Baykar, presents a gift to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the Teknofest in Adana, southern Türkiye, Oct. 4, 2024. (AA Photo)

"The fact that our combat drones are now proudly representing Türkiye in over 50 countries is largely thanks to Özdemir Bayraktar's visionary efforts," Erdoğan said.

He urged the next generation to continue these strides, declaring, "You are Türkiye's future, its hope. My only request is that you never give up on your dreams, no matter the obstacles you face."

Erdoğan encouraged the youth to ignore naysayers and persevere. "Patience is bitter, but its fruit is always sweet," he said.

Türkiye' worlds apart from the past'

Reflecting on Türkiye's progress over the past two decades, Erdoğan proclaimed that the country is now unrecognizable compared to its state 22 years ago. "In defense, education, and technology, we are living in a Türkiye that is worlds apart from the past," he said.

The president cited several statistics to illustrate this transformation: Türkiye surpassed $1.1 trillion in GDP for the first time last year, while its external dependence in the defense industry has dropped to just 20%, down from 80% years ago.

"We are now among the top three countries in the world in unmanned aerial vehicles," he noted. Erdoğan also pointed to the creation of over 1,300 research and development (R&D) centers and 104 technology parks across the country.

"Just 22 years ago, we had two technoparks; today, we have 104, where tens of thousands of projects are shaping our future," he added.

Dependency 'not Türkiye's destiny'

Returning to Teknofest, Erdoğan lauded the event as a "youthful saga" and a "technological revolution," driven by the energy and ideals of young minds across Türkiye.

"Teknofest proves that dependency on others is not our destiny," he said.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (C) poses for a photo with participants of Teknofest competitions in Adana, southern Türkiye, Oct. 4, 2024. (AA Photo)

Since its inception in 2018, Teknofest has grown exponentially.

"In 2018, we started with just 4,333 teams and 20,000 competitors. Last year, in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, over 333,000 teams and 1 million participants took part, drawing 4.5 million visitors," Erdoğan noted.

This year's edition features 50 competitions across fields ranging from drone racing to nuclear energy design. More than 1.65 million competitors applied to participate this year, Erdoğan said.