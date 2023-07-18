The Netherlands announced that it lifted some restrictions on the export of defense industry equipment to Türkiye, Dutch ministries announced on Tuesday.

The Dutch Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry and the Economy and Climate Affairs Ministry released a joint statement on the lifting of restrictions.

The statement included a list of precautions taken by the Dutch government related to restrictions on weapons exports.

Noting that the Dutch government wants to strengthen defense cooperation in Europe, the statement pointed out that there is a need for fair competition in the EU. It also pointed out that the Dutch defense sector’s vitality mostly depends on exports and that more than half of this sector’s revenue is generated from exports.

The government also lifted restrictions on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, according to the joint statement.

The Netherlands is the source of about 8% of Europe's total arms exports to Türkiye, according to figures from Amsterdam-based research and campaign organization Stop Wapenhandel.

Defense equipment included mainly parts for tanks and armored vehicles, as well as technology and parts for fighter planes and attack helicopters, Stop Wapenhandel said in a report released in 2017.

The country suspended arms exports to Türkiye over Ankara's cross-border counterterrorism operations into Syria in 2019.