Top Turkish defense and aerospace companies joined the expo held in Azerbaijan's capital Baku this week, showcasing their products and looking to foster partnerships.

Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX-2024), a major regional event in the field of the defense industry, is taking place between Sept. 24 and Sept. 26 at the Baku Expo Center.

Within the scope of ADEX 2024, Turkish defense firms, led by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), achieved the highest participation to date, taking their place at the expo with 50 companies and an area encompassing 3,500 square meters.

Among the companies participating are the prominent names of the domestic industry from Aselsan, Baykar, Canik, Havelsan, MKE, Roketsan, Sarsılmaz to Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Ulak, among others.

Defense manufacturer Canik said Tuesday that it is looking to form new partnerships at the exhibition.

Along with AEI Systems and Unirobotics, which are also part of the Samsun Yurt Savunma (SYS) group, the company is exhibiting its products at the three-day expo. This includes the Canik M2 QCB heavy machine gun, which is currently in active service with the Azerbaijani Navy and measures 12.7x99 mm.

The company's other models, such as the Canik M2F and Canik M3, have also attracted significant interest from attendees.

In addition, the event will highlight the inventive solutions of AEI Systems' low-recoil VENOM LR medium-caliber cannon and the high-tech Remote-Controlled Weapon System (RCWS) developed by Unirobotics.

The exhibition also allows Canik to interact with possible partners to expand military cooperation in the region and present its state-of-the-art products to both regional and international markets.

Didem Aral, the board member of Canik responsible for foreign trade, emphasized Azerbaijan’s strategic importance, saying the company is taking steps to deepen cooperation.

"We are committed to providing high-quality and reliable products to meet Azerbaijan’s defense needs,” Aral said, noting that the use of Canik’s products, particularly the M2 QCB, by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces reflects the strength of the bilateral defense relationship.

Similarly, the missile producer, Roketsan also announced it would be showcasing its top lineup of products ranging from anti-tank to missile systems at the expo in the brotherly and neighboring country.

The head of SSN Haluk Görgün also traveled to Baku to attend the expo, having inspected the booths of several companies participating, according to the posts on social media.

Turkish Aerospace Industries CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev were also among the attendees of the exhibition.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Görgün hailed strong participation on the second day of ADEX, thanking all the colleagues and companies for their efforts for the development of the country.