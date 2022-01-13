Turkey’s Defense Industry Executive Committee on Wednesday decided to move forward with the first-phase mass production of the Hürjet, Turkey's indigenously developed advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft.

Besides the Hürjet production, which will be unveiled in 2023, the committee discussed adding more indigenous systems to the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) inventory and other security agencies, the Communications Directorate said in a statement.

Without giving further details, the statement noted various projects concerning the country's air, land and naval forces, including rockets, ammunition and equipment were discussed during the meeting.

The committee underlined the importance of domestic production of all the technology the country imports, noting that efforts in that direction will be supported.

Despite obstacles, Turkey will continue to work on the design, development and production of indigenous systems and technologies, the committee reiterated.

The Hürjet project was initially kicked off by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in 2017 and is expected to make a maiden flight in 2023.

Hürjet, tailored to become a fifth-generation training aircraft, will be equipped with an advanced mission computer in its modern cockpit.

The aircraft will be supplied with superior radar and sensitive attack systems, and with air and ground communication capabilities, reducing threats and risks.

Hürjet will be 13.4 meters (43 feet) long with a wingspan of 11 meters and will provide environmental security in offensive operations.

The main aim of the Hürjet project is to replace the Turkish Air Force's T-38 trainer aircraft fleet – consisting of 70 aircraft – and to meet the needs of potential international customers.

The advanced jet’s maximum altitude is set at 45,000 feet (14 kilometers), along with its 3,000-kilogram (6,600-pound) payload and a maximum speed of Mach 1.2.