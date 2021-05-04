Turkey’s Hisar-A+ missile hit a target aircraft in an inspection and acceptance test firing, the National Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

A Hisar-A+ missile is seen after launching from an autonomous missile launching system, Aksaray, central Turkey, May 3, 2021. (Courtesy of the Ministry of National Defense)

The ministry said in a statement released on Twitter that the test-fire was carried out at the Aksaray Shooting Range on May 3, 2021, from an Autonomous Missile Launching System.

Separately, Ismail Demir, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), said that the autonomous Hisar-A+ configuration of the missile system carrying all the elements to be included in the inventory of the system on a single vehicle successfully destroyed the high-speed target aircraft with increased performance in altitude and range.

The Hisar-A+ short-range air defense system is the upgraded version of Hisar-A, which is part of the medium and long-range Hisar air defense systems family. The Hisar project has major Turkish defense firms as stakeholders, namely, Aselsan and Roketsan who partnered in the development of the air defense system.

This file provided by military contractor Aselsan on April 28, 2021 shows the control pods of a missile launching system during a test launch in Aksaray, central Turkey. (Photo: Aselsan via AA)

The Hisar-A+ system will be part of the country’s layered air defense.

Earlier this year in March, the Hisar-O+ medium-range air defense system also completed a test-fire, which was the longest range and the highest altitude test conducted in the country to date.