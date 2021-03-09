Turkey’s Hisar-O+ medium-range air defense system has successfully completed a test firing, which was the longest range and the highest altitude test conducted in the country to date.

The related test was announced by Ismail Demir, head of the Defense Industries Presidency (SSB), via a statement on Twitter Tuesday.

Demir said that after the delivery of the Hisar-A+ short-range air defense system, which is the upgraded version of Hisar-A, now that the Hisar-O+, the upgraded version of Hisar-O, has successfully passed the test by destroying an air target by hitting it directly.

He thanked all the shareholders who contributed to the production process, and particularly Aselsan and Roketsan, the two leading Turkish defense companies that partnered in the development of the air defense system development.

The Hisar-O+ system, which was developed with local resources, will be part of the country’s layered air defense. It will particularly provide protection for stationary forces and critical assets.

The air defense system is expected to destroy all kinds of air threats created by fixed and rotary winged aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and air-to-surface missiles in adverse weather conditions.

The state-of-the-art technology has the capability to detect targets, track, identify and perform command and control, and fire control functions autonomously.

The system’s general features also include air defense mission planning at the battery and battalion levels, management and distribution of command and control information, integrated air picture generation, multiple engagement and successive firing, data links for midcourse guidance, operational capabilities in the day, at night and in adverse weather conditions, a global positioning system and navigation, remote control, wired or wireless communication between systems, Identification Friend or Foe (IFF), Multi-Target Multi-Radar fusion and embedded simulation.

It can work in coordination with Turkish air, naval and land forces command and control units.