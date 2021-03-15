The useful load capacity of Turkey’s domestic medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) Anka was upgraded by 50 kilograms, according to information obtained by a defense site.

The payload capacity of Anka UCAV, produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), has officially increased to 250 kilograms from 200 kilograms, as it was previously introduced, a report by the SavunmaSanayiST said Monday.

The drone which is manufactured locally is currently in active use by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), Gendarmerie General Command and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

The Anka UCAV can stay in the air for more than 24 hours at an altitude of 30,000 feet (9,144 meters) with a 250-kilogram payload. According to open sources, the drone could previously be equipped with up to four Roketsan-developed smart mini ammunitions, MAM-L. However, the report highlighted that the 50-kilogram increase in Anka's payload capacity is "theoretically" equivalent to two more units of MAM-L ammunition.

Meanwhile, a quadruple MAM-L deck is currently being developed for Turkey’s domestic unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV). If this unit could be used on Anka UCAV, it could then carry up to eight MAM-L ammunitions.

The UCAV has three configurations: Anka-S configuration has Beyond Line Of Sight (BLOS) capability through satellite links and is being used by the TSK and the Gendarmerie units; Anka-B configuration can use Link Relay capabilities and is also used by the TSK and the Gendarmerie, and the Anka-I, which is the configuration that performs signal intelligence and is used by the MIT.