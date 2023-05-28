ASISGUARD, a prominent player in the Turkish defense industry specializing in armed drones, electro-optics and vehicle modernization, has recently celebrated a major milestone in its export endeavors.

After extensive negotiations, ASISGUARD has successfully secured a contract worth around $36.5 million with an undisclosed African nation for the procurement of a comprehensive border and internal security system.

The agreement was officially signed by ASISGUARD's General Manager Barış Düzgün cementing the partnership between the company and the African country.

The project includes products for detection, command and control and precautionary/intervention purposes.

In addition to being the main integrator, ASISGUARD will perform system installation and integration activities with armed drones, surveillance and detection camera systems in the project.

Other Turkish defense industry companies, Havelsan, STM and Nurol Makina, are also involved in the project, which is an example of overseas joint work and marketing activities for the sector. The unity among the companies was one of the most important factors in the acquisition of this project.

Within the scope of the project, ASISGUARD will undertake responsibilities such as long-range multisensor thermal cameras, towers and equipment to be used for reconnaissance and surveillance, armed drone systems, establishment and equipping of command and control centers, as well as energy and data infrastructure for the project.

Fixed-wing, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), sub-cloud autonomous unmanned reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft developed by Havelsan and the command and control software to be developed by the company in order to manage and command the system, will be used in the project.

The project will also include 4x4 tactical wheeled armored vehicles manufactured by Nurol Makina and unmanned reconnaissance and surveillance air combat vehicles developed by STM.