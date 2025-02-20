Top Turkish defense companies have garnered notable interest at a major international industry fair held this week in Abu Dhabi while also reaching new deals for collaboration, such as that signed between FNSS and EDGE Group, one of the world's leading advanced technology groups.

Major domestic firms, from the developer of the fifth-generation fighter jet KAAN – Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) to tech giant Aselsan, arms maker CANiK and missile producer Rokestan joined the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX).

IDEX is a premier defense exhibition serving as a global platform for showcasing cutting-edge defense technologies and fostering cooperation among international defense entities. Held in Abu Dhabi, it commenced on Feb. 17 and is running through Feb. 21.

The expo is held alongside the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), which offers a dedicated platform for the naval defense and maritime security sector. Some 90 Turkish defense companies were set to join the event, Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) head Haluk Görgün said earlier this week.

IDEX is renowned as the largest joint defense exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Visitors gather at the 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the eighth edition of the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (Navdex), Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 17, 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Turkish defense industry, developing numerous projects to curb foreign dependency and further advance domestic technologies, is being represented by top players such as TAI, Baykar, Havelsan, FNSS, Repkon, and others, who regularly join similar fairs to showcase their growing capabilities and advancements.

FNSS-EDGE partnership

On Thursday, Turkish FNSS inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AL TAIF, an entity of EDGE Group to update a specific fleet of UAE Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to boost their operational readiness and battlefield performance.

The MoU was signed by Rashed al-Kaabi, CEO of AL TAIF, and Kadir Nail Kurt, general manager and CEO of FNSS, at the IDEX 2025, underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the UAE-based EDGE Group said in a statement.

"Under the MoU, AL TAIF and FNSS will work together in compliance with internal policies and procedures to enhance and upgrade the IFVs of the UAE Armed Forces, to ensure they meet today’s demanding technological standards," the group said.

"By bringing together FNSS’s extensive expertise in vehicle modernization and our proven track record in MRO (maintenance, repair and modification), we are looking to integrate advanced technologies to extend the lifespan and effectiveness of the UAE Armed Forces' armored fleet, ultimately enhancing their mission readiness and performance," said al-Kaabi.

Kurt for his part stated that FNSS has a history of success in completing modernization programs for different armies such as Türkiye, the U.S., the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Southeast Asian countries.

"Leveraging our expertise in next-generation vehicle development, FNSS provides cutting-edge solutions for vehicle sustainability programs tailored to user requirements and specifications. The capability enhancement and life extension solutions from FNSS deliver substantial upgrades in reliability and durability, extending the vehicles' service life and ensuring they remain effective and relevant assets for modern combat needs," he said.

On the other hand, on Wednesday, Aselsan also inked a cooperation deal with UAE-based Calidus, while Eskişehir-based Alp Aviation also signed an MoU with MRO-services provider AMMROC.

"In Abu Dhabi, at IDEX 2025, we signed new agreements with CALIDUS for defense projects. Our collaboration will create significant added value for both countries. Wishing our partnership great success!," Ahmet Akyol, general manager of Aselsan, said on X.

The company, aiming to take place among the top 30 defense firms by 2030, last year opened a branch in Abu Dhabi, and most recently also in the Omani capital Muscat.

With the new deal inked with Calidus, Aselsan further expanded its cooperation with the company as the duo had earlier also signed an agreement on collaboration for Cockpit Display Units (CDUs) for Calidus airborne platforms and for cockpit display-related technologies during SAHA EXPO 2024.

The head of the SSB, Görgün, meanwhile also held contacts during the IDEX as he met with the president of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and separately with Romanian Defense Minister Angel Tilvar.

Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) head Haluk Görgün (C) shakes hands with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX), Abu Dhabi, UAE, Feb. 19, 2025. (AA Photo)

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the stand of Turkish defense firm Roketsan at the event, where he discussed Türkiye-UAE ties, strategic partnerships and defense industry cooperation with Görgün.

Interest in KAAN

On the other hand, media reports also indicated strong interest in Türkiye's fighter jet KAAN, coinciding with the anniversary of the first flight that it successfully conducted on Feb. 21 last year.

In an interview with Turkish public broadcaster TRT Haber, Mehmet Demiroğlu, CEO of KAAN-developer TAI, explained that the UAE has indicated an interest in KAAN, also known as National Combat Aircraft (MMU).

Türkiye's indigenously developed fifth-generation fighter jet, KAAN, is pictured on the day of its inaugural flight, Ankara, Türkiye, Feb. 21, 2024. (AA Photo)

Underlining that TAI is a very strong player in the UAE market, Demiroğlu stated that they are working on different projects with both public institutions and private companies.

He also said that the Ankara-based company signed a deal with Calidus, aiming to investigate joint manufacturing of Hürkuş.

“In this context, we have reached an agreement on how we can build Hürkuş together; and how we can develop the planes they make together. We will sign the agreement for this,” he said.

Demiroğlu also pointed out the UAE's strong interest in the ATAK helicopter, recalling their earlier ATAK 1 testing and later trips to Turkiye for more assessments.

He also mentioned the UAE also has "serious intentions" regarding ANKA-3, its stealth drone, recalling that the Emirati side has previously made various initiatives for this platform.

Emphasizing that they are now waiting for this process to be revived, Demiroğlu said: “We do not intend to proceed only through ANKA-3. We intend to develop a different platform together. The UAE side is also very positive about this. We will share more good news in the coming days.”