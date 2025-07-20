Dozens of Turkish companies operating in the defense, technology, communication and cybersecurity sectors are expected to take center stage at this week's major defense fair, which is being held in Istanbul.

Having advanced significantly in its capabilities in the defense sector, which has been flourishing in recent years, Türkiye also adds significance to hosting related industry gatherings.

In this regard, the International Defense Industry Fair, or IDEF 2025, will offer another opportunity for domestic players to display their latest offerings.

Defense giants such as Aselsan, FNSS and Roketsan are just some of the many companies due to attend IDEF 2025.

At IDEF, Aselsan will showcase more than 300 products developed using indigenous engineering solutions in land, sea, air, air defense, border and coast guard, communications, electronic warfare, electro-optical and weapon systems, according to a report on Sunday.

The prominent firm, with decades of expertise, is also set to introduce advanced technologies that comprise Türkiye's Layered Air Defense System, also known as the "Steel Dome" concept, for the first time at the fair, according to a report by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Additionally, Aselsan's technological solutions, integrated into the country's fifth-generation fighter jet, Kaan, and Atak and Gökbey helicopters, as well as the Akıncı uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV), will also be showcased for visitors.

New configuration for FNSS Zaha to be showcased

Moreover, according to recent compilations by AA of planned attendance of Turkish companies at the fair, another significant development will be the unveiling of new weapon configurations for the FNSS Zaha Marine Assault Vehicle (MAV), which has been serving the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) during IDEF.

The amphibious armored combat vehicle serves as a bridge between land and sea forces, enabling the rapid and safe deployment of troops with high mobility, particularly in island environments or along difficult-to-access coastal areas.

The firm delivered the CAKA remote-controlled turret systems, which include 12.7 mm machine guns and 40 mm grenade launchers, to the Turkish Navy in 2023. FNSS then turned the CAKA family into a product line.

The CAKA 30/AT-O, a new member of the family, will be showcased alongside the Zaha vehicle in Istanbul. The latest addition is equipped with a homegrown CANiK Venom LR 30 mm automatic cannon, as well as two Roketsan OMTAS anti-tank missiles.

Additionally, FNSS' CAKA AT-K configuration will also be showcased; the turret variant is equipped with a homegrown CANIK M2 QCB 12.7 mm machine gun and two of Roketsan's short-range anti-tank missile systems, Karaok.

The KAPLAN MT platform, developed by Turkish defense company FNSS, is seen at an undisclosed location in this undated photo. (AA Photo)

The company's KAPLAN MT platform, which has been recognized as the Turkish defense industry's first tank-class export, has been transformed into the KAPLAN ADA Combat Fire Support Vehicle, with the added capabilities of a new weapon turret. This vehicle is also expected to be showcased during the fair.

Next-generation awareness system

Similarly, Turkish defense firm Nurol Teknoloji will unveil Armor Integrity, a system developed for land, air, and sea platforms to add a security layer capable of detecting potential attacks.

The smart security layer will be showcased for the first time at the six-day IDEF 2025 in Istanbul, which starts on Tuesday.

The system was designed to enhance the safety and the decision-making effectiveness of personnel using armored vehicles in high-threat environments. The system analyzes key information to maximize situational awareness of personnel.

It can detect the direction of a ballistic threat coming in using high-precision sensors integrated into the armor surface and its advanced algorithms running in the background. It can also assess the number of different shots a vehicle or platform has been hit with, the level of penetration of the armor, the armor's remaining lifespan and the intensity of the attack.

The Armored Integrity system is based on a modular architecture with field-proven experience, which can be easily integrated into various platforms with full harmony, working in tandem with existing command and control systems.

The system compiles data from multiple sensors using a sensor fusion principle to provide layered analyses of what is happening in the field. It can record all the data obtained and serve as a resource for post-mission analysis.

The system provides real-time protection and plays a crucial role in building internal memory, developing strategies and supporting training activities.

Next-gen tactical vehicle

Similarly, Turkish defense contractor Koluman Automotive will showcase its next-generation four-by-four tactical vehicle, Kisrak, for the first time at the defense meet.

Kisrak was developed to meet the needs of security forces. Equipped with a 330-horsepower (hp) engine, auto transmission, and a high payload capacity of 6.5 tons, the vehicle has low maintenance requirements, offers high efficiency with its cost-effectiveness in the field, and comes with flexible configurations tailored to mission requirements.

"Kisrak can be used in various ways, as a personnel and cargo transport, recon, logistics support, command center, and fuel tanker vehicle, with its high mobility and durability," Zafer Özcan, deputy general manager of military projects at Koluman Automotive, told AA recently.

The firm would also be displaying its armored combat field tanker, Aktan, and its leveling subsystem, DAS, in addition to the Kisrak vehicle at the event.

Özcan stated that the armored Aktan was developed as part of a project by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

"The first 10 vehicles out of the total 41 have been delivered and the remaining are planned for delivery in the third quarter," he said.

At the same time, companies such as Radio Teknoloji will unveil their hybrid wireless system, Astradrive, at IDEF 2025.

The six-day event, starting July 22, will be organized under the auspices of the Presidency in coordination with the National Defense Ministry, the SSB and the Turkish Armed Forces Foundation.