Turkish defense companies, spearheaded by a massive deal for the export of a fifth-generation fighter jet, continued to bolster their partnerships during a major industry event held in Indonesia.

Turkish missile producer Roketsan signed on Wednesday several agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation with industry majors from Italy and Indonesia.

"Another strategic step forward! We’ve signed an MoU with Leonardo to pursue joint opportunities and strengthen our cooperation in the defense industry," the Turkish firm said in a statement on X, referring to the memorandum signed with Italian giant Leonardo.

"With a shared vision, we aim to build long-term, large-scale strategic collaborations and expand our presence in global markets," it added.

The MoU was signed during a major defense event – INDO Defense Expo and Forum – held this week in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta. It is considered Indonesia's largest biennial international defense industry exhibition and one of the largest in Southeast Asia, featuring the participation of manufacturers from over 40 countries.

The event opened its doors on Wednesday and is set to last through Saturday.

The memorandum signed between the Ankara-based company and the Italian aerospace and defense giant marks a second deal involving a Turkish firm, pointing to growing ties. In March, Türkiye's drone magnate, Baykar, inked a deal with Leonardo for the development of unmanned technologies.

Roketsan, meanwhile, also said it has signed two contracts with the Indonesian firm PT Republik Defence Indonesia.

The contracts included the ATMACA Anti-Ship Missile and a joint production initiative, Murat Ikinci, the company's CEO, announced on X on Wednesday.

"These agreements mark a key step in boosting Indonesia’s naval capabilities and advancing local defense industry development," he said.

A separate report by the Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday said that Turkish technology and defense firm Aselsan signed a cooperation agreement with the Czech-based Excalibur company.

Aselsan CEO Ahmet Akyol, in a post on X, also confirmed the deal.

A miniature of an Aselsan submarine is displayed during the Indo Defense 2025 exhibition, Jakarta, Indonesia, June 12, 2025. (EPA Photo)

"We signed a cooperation agreement with the Czech-based company Excalibur to jointly provide solutions to third markets, especially in Europe," he said.

"We will strengthen our international collaborations in Europe, one of the most critical regions for Aselsan," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Türkiye will export 48 Kaan fighter jets to Indonesia, in a record-breaking defense deal for the country.

Türkiye's first indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet, the Kaan, developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), successfully completed its maiden flight in 2024. Its first units are expected to be delivered in 2028.

The deal came amid growing economic and defense ties between Türkiye and Indonesia. Earlier this year, the countries agreed on the joint development of a Baykar combat-drone factory in Indonesia.