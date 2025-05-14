Türkiye's leading aerospace manufacturer on Wednesday signed an agreement that is expected to pave the way for the export of its advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft to Spain, along with a joint production of some of its subsystems.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Hürjet between Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Spanish Defense Ministry, and Airbus was signed on the sidelines of the International Defense and Security Exhibition of Spain, or FEINDEF, in Madrid.

The agreement represents a breakthrough that would enable the Turkish defense industry's advanced aviation technology to be adopted by another European Union and NATO member, which could clear a path before its greater international integration.

The Hürjet project was initially kicked off by the TAI in 2017. The first domestically developed jet trainer aircraft features a single-engine, tandem cockpit and modern avionics suite.

It was initiated to replace the T-38 aircraft used for advanced jet training and the F-5 jet used in aerobatic displays within the Turkish Air Force inventory.

The advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft Hürjet is on display at the International Defense and Security Exhibition of Spain in Madrid, Spain, May, 14, 2025. (AA Photo)

Hürjet is 13.6 meters long with a wingspan of 9.5 meters. Its maximum altitude is said to be 45,000 feet, and the jet features a 3,400-kilogram (7,500-pound) payload capacity and a maximum speed of Mach 1.4.

Under the deal, the sale of Hürjet to Spain will be facilitated, and elements of its production infrastructure will be jointly established in Spain.

From the perspective of TAI and Türkiye, this is the first agreement at this level, said TAI General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu.

"We are talking about a delivery of a jet trainer aircraft produced in Türkiye for use by a NATO country, with some of its subsystems being developed locally in collaboration with us in that country," Demiroğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Until now, "we have carried out the integration of Hürjet in Türkiye, but now we will do it in Spain," said Demiroğlu. "This is a highly significant agreement with great potential for us. Successfully achieving this milestone will open many other doors."

The deal also marks a milestone in the steps TAI plans to take within the Hürjet project, according to Demiroğlu.

"Through the deal, we are determining what kind of industrial cooperation will take place, which companies will provide which components for the configuration of Hürjet to be produced for Spain, and we are taking the first step in beginning to work with them," he explained.

According to Demiroğlu, the platform could serve as a valuable asset for other countries worldwide, both for training and light attack missions. "It will fill a significant gap in the market," he said.

"Hürjet will be an ideal training aircraft for both the Turkish Air Force and NATO, with various configurations," Demiroğlu noted.

"We believe that Hürjet is a well-designed and highly practical product, not just for NATO countries but for other nations as well. It is a perfect aircraft for both training and light attack missions."