Aksungur, a domestically produced medium-altitude, long-endurance unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) hit its target using MAM-T munitions "with pinpoint accuracy" during a military drill in southwestern Türkiye, the Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"The MAM-T shot from the Aksungur UCAV was carried out with pinpoint accuracy," the ministry said on X as Türkiye's large-scale Seawolf-II drill continued.

The ministry also said that during the exercise, naval air elements "performed vertical resupply from submarine to helicopter and forest firefighting training."

Seawolf-II, involving over 15,000 personnel, began on Tuesday is set to continue until May 18 in and off the Mediterranean district of Marmaris to test the operational capabilities of the Turkish Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard in a simulated war environment.

The exercise includes live-fire drills, port visits, and demonstrations using new weaponry.

Having started its first mission in the second quarter of 2021, the Aksungur became a part of the Turkish Naval Forces Command in October of that year.

While the number of Aksungur model UCAVs in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) has increased, its exports are also on the rise. It has been shipped to three countries, with intensive negotiations ongoing with several others.

The Aksungur reached its ultimate form with the integration of the TEI-PD170 Turbodiesel Aviation Engine developed by the Turkish joint venture TAI Engine Industry (TEI).

During the performance test, the UCAV reached 41 hours with the indigenous engine inside, setting a flight record.

The UCAV will play an important role in reconnaissance and attack missions in all weather conditions, all the while contributing to ammunition logistics.