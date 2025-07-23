Türkiye and Britain have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to allow Ankara to be a user of Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, in a big step toward securing the procurement of the jets after years of negotiations.

Türkiye has been in talks to purchase 40 of the jets, which are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Earlier, the Spiegel magazine reported that Germany had also cleared the way for the delivery of 40 jets to Türkiye, following a positive decision by the federal security council.

The agreement comes a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in which they reviewed recent progress on Türkiye's potential procurement of the jets.

The two sides expressed optimism that developments in this area would further strengthen defense cooperation between Ankara and London.

Erdoğan earlier on Sunday said Britain and Germany showed a "positive" stance on Türkiye's potential purchase of Eurofighters, stressing that Ankara wants to finalize the acquisition as soon as possible.