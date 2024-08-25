Türkiye on Saturday commissioned its first of planned six Reis-class submarines in a ceremony held in the southwestern province of Muğla as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced plans for the country to bolster its naval capabilities further through an indigenous submarine project.

“Submarines are the primary strategic elements of our naval forces. The TCG Piri Reis, which has been commissioned today, is the first of our six submarines that have an air-independent propulsion system,” Erdoğan said addressing the opening of Akyaz Shipyard Command and naval platform delivery ceremony.

“Our Reis class submarines are equipped with qualifications much more advanced than their counterparts across the world. The Piri Reis submarine is capable of operating for a long duration without surfacing,” he added.

The Piri Reis submarine, the first of its class, was launched in 2019, having a length of 68.35 meters (224.25 feet) and a capacity of 40 personnel.

As part of his opening remarks, the president stressed the need to maintain a "strong and effective navy" to safeguard Türkiye’s peace and security, both within its territorial waters and in far-flung regions.

"We are aware that to live peacefully in our lands, we must have a strong and effective navy both in our Blue Homeland and in distant geographies,” said Erdoğan, using a phrase to denote Turkish territorial waters.

Stating that Ankara has done revolutionary work on the defense industry for the last 22 years, during the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s decades in power, he said Türkiye plans to commission two submarines over the next two years, the Hızır Reis in 2025 and Murat Reis in 2026.

"We will strengthen our navy by commissioning all submarines within the project by 2029," he stressed, speaking in the Aegean coastal city of Muğla.

MILDEN Project

Furthermore, the president expressed hope to achieve the 138-year-old dream of building Türkiye's own submarine with the MILDEN (National Submarine) Project.

"In this way, we will join the ranks of the leading countries in the world that can design and build their own submarines. Our efforts regarding the MILDEN project continue in their own course," he stated.

"Another point that should be highlighted concerning the Piri Reis submarine is that a large number of Turkish defense industry firms have participated as sub-contractors in its construction and as a result vast experience has been gained for the MILDEN," Erdoğan explained.

"Alongside our own guided missiles, Atmaca and Gezgin, TCG Piri Reis will also be equipped with the AKYA torpedo, which recently demonstrated its effectiveness," Erdoğan said.

"We aim to equip our national submarine with national systems and devices and use it entirely with national weapons."

In his speech, Erdoğan stated that they have implemented very important projects with the decisions taken by the Defense Industry Executive Committee so that the Naval Forces Command can access the opportunities and capabilities it needs, and that the construction of important platforms such as the national attack boat, new type mine hunting ship, Istif class frigate, open sea patrol ship, and new type landing craft is ongoing.

At the same time, he underscored Türkiye’s interests would be protected with domestic national aircraft and that critical capabilities, such as the TCG Anadolu and the national aircraft carrier would be protected in case of airborne threats.

He also announced the construction of the TF-2000 Air Defense Destroyer at Istanbul Shipyard, designed to enhance the country’s air defense capabilities from the sea.

"With the TF-2000 Air Defense Destroyer to be constructed at Istanbul Shipyard, we will provide tiered air defense for our country from the sea,” he explained.

"We will ensure the protection of our critical assets such as TCG Anadolu and the national aircraft carrier against air threats," he added.

"Our rights and interests in overseas spheres of influence will be protected with our Hürjet, Kızılema, TB3, Anka-3 domestic and national aircraft mounted on our national aircraft carrier,” said the president.