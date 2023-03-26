Türkiye has completed the first delivery under the Marine Assault Vehicle (MAV) project, which is set to meet the needs of the Naval Forces Command, a senior official said Sunday.

Named ZAHA, the MAV is the latest technology amphibious vehicle designed by prominent manufacturer FNSS Defense Systems to meet amphibious operational requirements.

“We have started the deliveries of the armored amphibious assault vehicle ZAHA to the DzKK (Naval Forces Command), which will provide our marine infantry with a significant advantage in the field,” said Ismail Demir, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

A total of 27 vehicles are expected to be used as part of the project. Of these, 23 will be personnel, two will be the command, and two will be rescue vehicles.

“We are one of the two countries in the world with this capability with mine and armor protection, firepower and mobility capabilities,” Demir wrote on Twitter.

During the beach landing phase of an amphibious operation, these vehicles are launched from landing helicopter docks. They can rapidly cover the distance between the vessel and the shore, allowing marine units to anchor under armor protection.

Once on land, they can operate alongside other armored vehicles.

Armored amphibious assault vehicles are required to show superior performance at sea and on land as dual-nature vehicles, in line with their role descriptions.

The MAV firepower is provided by the purposely designed ÇAKA dual remote-controlled turret that can be armed with a 12.7 mm MG and a 40 mm AGL.

A unique hull design and powerful water jets make the MAV highly mobile in the water with a speed of 7 knots and on land at 70 kph (43.50 mph) maximum speed.

Very few countries in the world have such vehicles in their inventory. In NATO and its allies, only one company other than FNSS makes vehicles in this class.

FNSS also engages in export-oriented negotiations with many countries interested in the MAV. Furthermore, as part of promotional and marketing activities, the MAV was exhibited abroad for the first time at last November’s Indo Defense Expo & Forum 2022 Fair in Indonesia.