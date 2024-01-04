The Turkish national defense minister said Wednesday that Türkiye was monitoring the process of requesting the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the United States, noting they were expecting to see concrete steps regarding the process "as soon as possible."

Addressing negotiations with the U.S., Yaşar Güler urged the correction of attitudes and approaches that directly affect Türkiye's national security.

"We are monitoring the process of requesting the purchase of 40 F-16 Block 70 Viper aircraft and 79 modernization kits from the U.S. Technical meetings with the U.S. have been completed. We convey to our counterparts that we expect the process initiation with positive and concrete steps as soon as possible," said Güler.

The minister answered the questions from Burhanettin Duran, the general coordinator of the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), for Kriter Magazine.

Güler underscored Türkiye's national technology initiative, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, applauding the nation's achievements in defense technology, engineering and project management.

He outlined the goal of incorporating the combat aircraft, Hürjet, and Türkiye's fifth-generation combat aircraft, KAAN, into the country's inventory.

Stating that Türkiye is the NATO country most affected by terrorism, Güler added: "Our expectation is that our allies will support our resolute fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and that sanctions and restrictions inconsistent with the principles of unity, solidarity and harmony of the alliance against our country will be terminated. We emphasize that a strong Türkiye, a strong Turkish Armed Forces means a strong NATO and a strong alliance, even a strong fight against terrorism."

Touching on Türkiye's efforts to address the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he stressed Türkiye's commitment to finding a solution and preserving Ukraine's territorial integrity while affirming the ongoing commitment of Türkiye to revitalize the Black Sea grain deal.

"Our wish is for this war, which affects the entire world, to come to an end as soon as possible. We continue our efforts to reactivate the Black Sea grain agreement, implemented under the coordination of our country, which has greatly contributed to overcoming the grain crisis with its effectiveness," he said.

Turning to the evolving nature of conflicts in the modern world, Güler noted a shift from conventional warfare to hybrid forms.

He emphasized the importance of adapting swiftly and synchronously to different types of operations on the battlefield.

"In line with the comprehensive approach we have developed, we are strengthening our capabilities in terms of personnel and equipment," he said.

In response to questions about the Israel-Palestine conflict, the minister expressed Türkiye's ongoing commitment to a humanitarian, conscientious and just approach.

He condemned the violation of international law in Palestine, emphasizing that the killing of thousands of innocent civilians is unacceptable and constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity.

Furthermore, Güler emphasized a crucial moment in the progression of relations with Greece, underscoring the significance of adopting an honest and constructive approach for both countries. He asserted that Türkiye's national interests would not be compromised.

He also expressed a unique bond with Azerbaijan. "Our joint efforts to strengthen our strategic alliance and deepen our cooperation continue successfully," he said.

Güler advocated for a shift in the Caucasus region from conflict to friendship and cooperation, asserting that comprehensive and lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is crucial for regional security and peace.