Türkiye and Britain have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to allow Ankara to be a user of Eurofighter Typhoon fighters, in a big step toward securing the procurement of the jets after years of negotiations.

Türkiye has been in talks to purchase 40 of the jets, which are built by a consortium of Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain, represented by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo.

"The Defense Ministers have today jointly signed a Memorandum of Understanding. This document codifies the relationship between the countries, taking them one step closer to a full agreement on Typhoon," the Turkish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Both Ministers welcome signature as a positive step toward bringing Türkiye into the Typhoon club and share a mutual ambition to conclude the necessary arrangements as soon as possible," the statement said.

Britain said negotiations with Türkiye will continue over the coming weeks.

Earlier, the Spiegel magazine reported that Germany had also cleared the way for the delivery of 40 jets to Türkiye, following a positive decision by the federal security council.

The agreement comes a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in which they reviewed recent progress on Türkiye's potential procurement of the jets.

The two sides expressed optimism that developments in this area would further strengthen defense cooperation between Ankara and London.

Erdoğan earlier on Sunday said Britain and Germany showed a "positive" stance on Türkiye's potential purchase of Eurofighters, stressing that Ankara wants to finalize the acquisition as soon as possible.