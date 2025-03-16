Türkiye's unmanned fighter jet Bayraktar Kızılelma, developed by drone pioneer Baykar, successfully passed another test on Saturday, completing the afterburner-assisted aerodynamics system identification test, the company announced.

According to a statement from Baykar, the test process of Bayraktar Kızılelma, developed entirely through its own resources, continues in line with the planned testing timeline.

The company, on its social media accounts on X and YouTube shared the video titled "AB-Assisted Takeoff Aerodynamics System Identification Test."

This marked yet another test in a recent series of testing, conducted at the end of February and in the beginning of March, according to company's recent statements.

On Saturday, the aircraft, identified as production prototype TC-OZB3 with tail number PT3, took off from the Akıncı Flight Training and Test Center in Çorlu, Tekirdağ, with its afterburner engaged. During the test flight, it also successfully completed the aerodynamic system identification activities.

Afterburner is an additional combustion component used on some jet engines, mostly those on military supersonic aircraft. Its purpose is to increase thrust, usually for supersonic flight, takeoff, and combat.

Drawing from the experiences gained from the first prototypes, significant modifications were made to the production prototype during the development of Bayraktar Kızılelma. In addition to structural improvements that have been made, its avionics architecture was also enhanced.

Consequently, the flight was conducted with a newly integrated afterburning engine alternative.

With its powerful new engine, Bayraktar Kızılelma will approach the speed of sound and, thanks to aerodynamic improvements, will be able to maneuver much better at higher speeds. Additionally, with its AESA radar, it will also be able to carry out even the most challenging missions with enhanced situational awareness.

Given its aggressive maneuvering capability and stealthiness against radar, the fighter jet will be a force to be reckoned with, according to its developer.

It will be able to take off and land on short-runway aircraft carriers, such as TCG Anadolu and carry out missions with internally-carried munitions.

Taking off to sky in record time

The Bayraktar Kızılelma project began in 2021. On Nov. 14, 2022, the Bayraktar Kızılelma with tail number TC-OZB rolled off the production line and was passed on to the test center in Çorlu.

After quickly and successfully completing ground tests, it made its first flight on Dec. 14, 2022, taking off to the sky in a record time of one year.

Moreover, the indigenous unmanned combat aircraft made history at 2023 edition of Türkiye's premier technology and aviation event, Teknofest by performing the first flights of their kind in aviation history. Bayraktar Kızılelma conducted formation flights with the Bayraktar AKINCI UCAV (unmanned combat aerial vehicle) and, on May 1, 2023, performed a formation flight with the Turkish Stars (composed of F-16 fighter jets and F-5 jets) in the skies over Istanbul.

From the beginning to the present, Baykar has carried out all its projects with its own resources. Since the start of its UAV R&D process in 2003, Baykar has generated 83% of its revenue from exports.

In 2023, Baykar achieved $1.8 billion in exports and was ranked among the top 10 companies with the highest export volume across all sectors in Türkiye. Baykar, the largest company in the global drone export market, built up on its success on a global scale in 2024, with 90% of its revenue coming from exports, achieving another $1.8 billion in exports.

Awarded the Export Champions Award, the firm has been the leader in defense and aviation sector exports, according to the data of the Presidency of Defense Industry (SSB) and the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In 2023, Baykar alone accounted for one-third of the sector's exports, and in 2024, it continued to lead the sector, contributing to one-quarter of the total exports in the defense and aviation sectors, positioning Türkiye as the leader in the global UAV export market.

The company has signed export agreements with 34 countries for its popular Bayraktar TB2 UCAV and 11 countries for Bayraktar Akıncı UCAV.