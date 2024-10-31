The ULAQ Armed Unmanned Surface Vehicle, developed by ARES Shipyard and Meteksan Defense, has marked a significant achievement as Türkiye's first unmanned maritime vehicle export.

According to a statement from Meteksan Defense on Wednesday, the ULAQ has signed its inaugural export contract with Qatar, further establishing its role in Türkiye's defense industry. The agreement was finalized during the Milipol Qatar Fair, making it Türkiye’s first export project for unmanned maritime vehicles.

Under the contract, the ULAQ 11 PSV Port/Base Protection Unmanned Surface Vehicle will be utilized by the Qatar Coast Guard Command for reconnaissance, surveillance, intelligence missions and critical infrastructure protection activities.

The ULAQ 11 PSV, set to be delivered after the contract signing, will feature a 12.7-millimeter automatic weapon system, radar, encrypted communication systems and autonomy software on a highly capable platform.

Oğuzhan Pehlivanlı, deputy general manager of ARES Shipyard, stated that they continue to develop the world’s best unmanned surface vehicles equipped with various concepts and payloads, aiming to position Turkey as a trendsetting pioneer and ally in this field.

Şükrü Serkan Sevim, deputy general manager of Meteksan Defense Autonomous Systems, expressed pride in achieving Türkiye’s first unmanned maritime vehicle export.

He highlighted the company’s commitment to meeting the needs of both Türkiye and friendly nations, ensuring their products adapt to different maritime environments and continue to evolve.