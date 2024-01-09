Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have agreed to enhance trilateral defense cooperation during a Trilateral Defense Committee meeting held in Pakistan's city of Rawalpindi, according to an Anadolu Agency (AA) report on Tuesday.

The second such meeting was held at the GHQ, the headquarters of Pakistan's army, in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. It was attended by senior military officials from the three nations.

At the meeting, where possible collaborations in defense equipment technologies, including research and development, were discussed, Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to increase trilateral defense cooperation, according to the ISPR, Pakistan military's media wing.

"The three sides reaffirmed the importance of combining the intellectual, technical, financial and human resources of the three friendly nations toward the achievement of shared objectives and attainment of self-sufficiency in the defense domain," it said.

The historical "brotherly relations" among the three countries were also acknowledged, and the need to enhance the pace of collaboration in pursuit of common goals was reiterated.

The statement added that it was decided that the three nations would convene their next meeting during the World Defense Show in Riyadh next month.

The inaugural meeting between the countries was also organized in the Saudi capital, in August 2023.