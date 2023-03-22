For the first time, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has revealed the technical futures of Türkiye’s first flying-wing, deep-strike stealth unmanned fighter jet, Anka 3. The state-of-the-art platform is expected to make its maiden flight this year.

The features of the unmanned fighter jet and a photo of the aircraft were revealed as part of the two-day Military Radar and Border Security (MRBS) Summit held in Ankara.

At the event, TAI General Manager Temel Kotil stated that the Anka 3 Unmanned Combat Aircraft System is now preparing for its maiden flight.

“We are counting the days to the flight of Anka 3,” he said.

The Anka 3 will have the same avionic architecture and ground control stations as Anka and Anka 2 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs), also developed by TAI.

Additionally, the Anka 3 system has low radar visibility, enabling it to operate covertly without detection. It also has a high-speed transfer capability, allowing quick deployment to remote areas. With a maximum takeoff weight of 6,500 kilograms (14,330.1 pounds) and a practical load capacity of 1,200kg, it can carry a wide range of payloads.

The Anka 3 can fly at a service altitude of 40,000 feet and withstand flight for up to 10 hours at 30,000 feet. It can travel at 250kts/0.42M at 30,000 feet, while its maximum speed reaches 425kts/0.7M at the same altitude. The system also features LoS/BLOS (Satellite Control) capabilities, allowing for efficient communication and control.

It boasts a range of job descriptions, including air-ground Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD/DEAD) missions, IGK (Intelligence-Reconnaissance-Observation) and electronic warfare (EW).

In addition to its internal weapon stations, Anka 3 also features external weapons. Among the weapons that can be attached to the outer stations are general-purpose bombs with TEBER-82 and TEBER-81 guidance kits.

With a weight of around 7 tons, Anka 3 is expected to be equipped with an AI-322 or an equivalent turbofan engine, ensuring high performance and reliability.