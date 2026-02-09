Negotiations with Saudi Arabia on potential cooperation in Türkiye's homegrown fifth-generation stealth fighter jet program have reached the "highest level," according to the aircraft's developer, signaling that a partnership agreement could be announced as early as this year.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) General Manager Mehmet Demiroğlu said discussions with Riyadh on the Kaan warplane have been ongoing for some time and have recently gained momentum.

Demiroğlu's remarks came days after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye and ⁠Saudi Arabia could opt for joint investment in the project at "any time."

"We have received ⁠much praise regarding Kaan," Erdoğan told reporters on his return flight from a visit to Saudi Arabia and Egypt. "Moreover, there is a possibility of joint investment with Saudi Arabia in this area. We can ⁠realize this joint investment at any time."

Several countries have expressed interest in joining the program, including Saudi Arabia, Demiroğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"Our work has been continuing for quite a while, and the talks have now been elevated to the final and highest level," he said. "In the coming period, perhaps within this year or even sooner, we hope to share good news."

Kaan is a fifth-generation warplane that Türkiye has worked on for almost a decade. The jet was first publicly unveiled in 2023 before it performed its maiden test flight in early 2024. Its serial production is expected to begin in 2028.

The process is being coordinated by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) and requires a government-to-government framework. Demiroğlu said it enjoys strong backing at the highest political level in Türkiye.

Kaan is intended to replace the Air Force Command's aging F-16 fleet, which is expected to begin phasing out in the 2030s.

The aircraft is designed to perform air-to-air combat with next-generation weapons and conduct precision strikes from internal weapon bays at supersonic speeds, supported by artificial intelligence and neural-network systems.

All options on table

Last June, Türkiye signed an agreement to sell as many as 48 Kaan jets to Indonesia, which will make the Southeast Asian nation the first buyer of the aircraft. The roughly $10 billion contract includes production and delivery over 10 years as well as technology transfer.

On whether a potential cooperation model with Saudi Arabia would resemble the one pursued with Indonesia, Demiroğlu said all options remain on the table and would depend on needs, infrastructure and procurement scale.

"These are all issues under discussion. The model may vary depending on the countries' demands, infrastructure and how many aircraft they wish to acquire. Direct procurement is possible, or participation in the project at the highest level is also possible; we will see which path they choose, but we are open to all options," he said.

Demiroğlu said quantities were also being discussed, such as 20 or 50, but he noted that final numbers would depend on the chosen cooperation model.

"If you want to establish a final assembly line or something beyond that, the feasibility would not be right with only 20 aircraft. It would need to be a higher figure, like 50 or 100," he added.

"These numbers change depending on which model is selected and the level of participation, but it is certain that it won't be just three or five units."

Talks on Gökbey chopper

Beyond Kaan, TAI has also held talks with Saudi Arabia regarding its Gökbey general-purpose helicopter, with negotiations expected to advance further this year, according to Demiroğlu.

"There was intensive work last year and it will continue this year ... It is a slowly progressing project, but there is clear interest," he said. "They have ideas for both military use and civilian sectors, specifically in 'offshore' operations."

Demiroğlu believes it will go hand in hand with the concept of Kaan.

"There are ongoing negotiations, primarily regarding the possibility of producing both Kaan and Gökbey in Saudi Arabia through a model that aligns with Saudi Arabia's 2030 vision," he noted.

Highlighting Saudi Arabia's importance for Türkiye’s defense industry, Demiroğlu said the company plans to open an office in the kingdom within months, which could serve as a regional hub.

"It is unthinkable for us not to be in Saudi Arabia. We will open an office here and continue expanding it. We expect to do this within this year, even within a few months. It will also become a center that can influence other countries in the region," he said.

"We are very hopeful about Saudi Arabia. Our relations are very strong at the highest level. Hopefully, both the Saudi side and we will reap the benefits together."