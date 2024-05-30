Türkiye has started mass production of the country's first domestically made main battle tank, the Altay, a top defense official said Wednesday.

"We have started the mass production of our national tank. There are countries that want to work with us on this internationally, and we are continuing our negotiations with them," Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) told public broadcaster TRT Haber.

The new generation Altay tank, produced by BMC Defence under the project of the SSB, has been upgraded to meet the conditions of modern combat environments.

"Many subsystems have been localized, updated technologies and innovations have been added to enhance its combat capabilities," Görgün said.

Reflecting the experience gained from the recent operations of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), the Altay tank has been equipped with additional features. Görgün added, "Digital technologies have been increasingly integrated into the Altay, allowing for more precise and rapid detection, targeting and engagement of enemy elements."

The new Altay tank's fire control system includes modern technologies such as a laser range finder (LRF) and an advanced image stabilization system, which enable precise target detection and engagement at long distances.

Görgün also emphasized Türkiye's strength in land vehicles, stating: "We are very strong as a country in the field of land vehicles. We have multiple companies exporting abroad. All their products have advantages that can compete with their global counterparts."

He reported the recent announcement of a significant procurement and mentioned that there are new acquisitions on the horizon. He highlighted that NATO countries in Europe have chosen their products and that there would be new advancements in personnel carriers and armored vehicles.

Attending the Efes-2024 Exercise, held in western Izmir province, Görgün said, "The Efes exercise is one of the significant exercises globally. This year, it has participation from 50 countries and over 1,500 soldiers."

"Many countries' ministers, chiefs of general staff, and commanders of land, air and naval forces are attending. The exercise is multifaceted, involving land, air, sea elements, amphibious elements, electronic warfare, communications and various scenarios that could occur in a real combat environment. It is an exercise that our Ministry of National Defense has dedicated substantial effort to," he noted.

"This exercise features companies from our defense industry that contribute with their products and systems, meeting the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces and security forces. We have 48 companies participating this year within a 6,000-square-meter area, allocated according to the exercise's participation," he explained.

The exercise, organized as part of three major drills by the TSK this month, enables participant countries to witness firsthand the capabilities of the Turkish defense industry, which develops and produces a wide range of systems, from drones to helicopters, from warships to ammunition, and from electronic warfare systems to radar systems, all serving the security forces.

Moreover, Görgün touched upon the exports from the sector and said: "Exports have grown by at least 20% each year. Last year, we concluded with $5.5 billion in exports. This year, within the first five months, we have already signed contracts worth $4 billion. We expect to surpass the $10 billion contracts signed last year due to ongoing major projects."