Turkish-made armored vehicle, Ejder Kunter, renewed in line with current needs, will be exhibited abroad for the first time this week, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Monday.

The 4x4 special purpose platform will be displayed at the Black Sea Defense Aerospace Exhibition (BSDA) in Romania's capital Bucharest on May 22-24.

Romania's increasing defense budget and the recent interest and investments of regional countries in defense and security measures boosted the interest in the fair.

Turkish defense industry companies will also participate in the fair to undertake modernization projects in the region, communicate with key decision-makers and explore business opportunities.

The maker of the revamped armored vehicle, Nurol Makina, has recently attracted attention with its export successes in Europe and NATO countries.

Thanks to its chassis, Ejder Kunter offers a higher level of mobility and protection than its counterparts.

The high level of reliability and long service life make the vehicle cost-effective.

The system design of Ejder Kunter can be configured according to user requirements and it can offer special platform solutions, including the integration of turrets.

The model exhibited in Romania has an interior design showing all four configurations of ambulance, command and control vehicle, prisoner transport vehicle and personnel carrier.

The same chassis present in the Ejder Yalçın vehicle family is used in the Ejder Kunter. Included in the inventory of Turkish security forces, Ejder Yalçın is another armored vehicle domestically produced by Nurol Makina, having improved configurations for different tasks.

The Ejder Kunter vehicle has an infrastructure developed with feedback from Ejder Yalçın's field use. In this way, improvements were made to vehicle mobility and durability.

Beyond this, some basic design changes were made to the vehicle. A mechanism was added to open the rear of the vehicle in the form of a hydraulic door and a ramp for quick entry and exit, allowing the driver and passenger cabins to be passed from the inside. The vehicle can serve up to 14 personnel with its high ballistic protection cabin.

With its off-road performance, Ejder Kunter can operate effectively in rural areas as well as urban areas in all terrain conditions.