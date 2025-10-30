Turkish officials said on Thursday that talks were continuing with Qatar and Oman on procuring Eurofighter Typhoon fighters following a deal sealed with the U.K. on Monday to buy 20 of the jets.

The deal between NATO allies Türkiye and the U.K. aimed at deepening their ties and bolstering Turkish air defenses. Ankara has said it was also seeking 24 more jets, albeit lightly used, from Qatar and Oman.

The 8 billion pound ($10.7 billion) agreement on Monday was signed during the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Ankara and was described by the British government as "the biggest fighter jet export deal in a generation."

At a briefing in Ankara on Thursday, the Defense Ministry said the value of the deal, which included the jets, equipment for the aircraft and various ammunition, was 5.4 billion pounds.

In a statement issued on Monday, BAE Systems said the deal included an arms package of Meteor missiles and associated integration packages for Turkish weapons systems.

"Under the agreement, BAE Systems will manufacture major airframe components, conduct the final assembly of the aircraft and lead the weapons integration at its sites in Lancashire," it said, adding "the weapons package will be primarily provided by MBDA".

While the first batch of the 20 jets is expected in 2030, Ankara has also been negotiating with Gulf allies Qatar and Oman to procure more to meet its immediate needs.

"Work on the Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets that will be procurement from Qatar and Oman to meet our Air Force's mission needs is continuing," the ministry also said, without elaborating.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stands in front of a Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jet as he talks to workers during a visit to BAE Systems, Warton, U.K., Oct. 28, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The deal to buy 20 advanced fighter jets from the U.K. should serve as "a good model for all NATO allies to follow," Britain's Minister for Defense Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard separately told Anadolu Agency (AA).

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Pollard said the deal would strengthen both nations' security and deepen their strategic partnership.

"I'm especially excited about having our two air forces work even closer together, because we know that in these uncertain times, the way that we keep our people safe, the way that we make sure that all NATO allies are safe," he said.

Pollard described the purchase as a sign of how allies should respond to a more dangerous world.

"We are two strong NATO allies living in an era of increasing threats," he said. "By sharing the same platforms and flying the same planes, we can train together, buy together and upgrade together for many years to come."

Ankara has long expressed an interest in acquiring up to 40 multirole fighter aircraft produced by a four-nation consortium, consisting of the U.K., Germany, Italy and Spain.

However, the deal has long been stalled by German objections. The U.K. was leading the talks.

'Not just about buying bits of metal'

Moreover, Pollard said the cooperation between the two air forces would improve deterrence and interoperability within NATO.

"In these uncertain times, the way we keep our people safe is by everyone stepping up," he said.

He urged other alliance members to boost defense spending, citing Russia's war on Ukraine as a warning.

"If every NATO ally spends more on defense, not only will we have stronger armed forces, but we will be able to deter aggression," he said.

Pollard added that joint projects such as the Typhoon deal made defense investment more effective.

"By sharing platforms and fighter jets, we can be stronger and create the foundation for deeper relations," he said.

He also emphasized the wider economic and strategic benefits of the deal, calling it "not just about buying bits of metal," adding that it would open opportunities for businesses in both countries and "forge a friendship" between the two nations.