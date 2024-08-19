Türkiye's latest defense innovation, the Kara Atmaca long-range surface-to-surface cruise missile, has undergone its longest-range and longest-duration flight test yet, a senior official said on Monday.

Powered by the domestically developed KTJ3700 engine, the missile successfully hit a floating target after being fired from a mobile launcher, according to a video shared by its developer, Roketsan, on Sunday.

The manufacturer did not disclose the location, although similar tests are typically conducted at a facility in Sinop, Türkiye's northernmost province.

"During its most recent test, Kara Atmaca, powered by the KTJ3700 engine, successfully hit its target with pinpoint accuracy and completed its longest flight to date," said Haluk Görgün, the head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

Görgün stated that the system is designed for use against strategic land targets requiring high precision and will further bolster the strength of Türkiye's military.

"With its distinctive features, Kara Atmaca will be a step ahead of its global competitors," he wrote on the social media platform X.

The jamming-resistant missile system can be launched from tactical-wheeled vehicles and is expected to target strategic land-based assets, air defense batteries, and both fixed and mobile land-based missile systems.

The KTJ3700 turbojet missile engine has been developed by Kale Arge.

The development contract for Kara Atmaca was signed in mid-August 2021 to meet the Turkish Land Forces Command's operational needs for precision strikes at extended ranges.

Weighing approximately 250 kilograms (551.16 pounds), the missile is equipped with an advanced imaging infrared (IIR) seeker head, enabling it to execute aggressive maneuvers and strike targets with centimeter-level precision.

Kara Atmaca boasts a range of more than 280 kilometers (173.98 miles), longer than its namesake anti-ship missile.

Atmaca is touted as a high-precision, long-range, surface-to-surface, precision strike missile that can be integrated with patrol boats, frigates and corvettes.

The Turkish Naval Forces Command's inventory has long included the U.S.-made Harpoon anti-ship missiles, which are now being replaced by the Atmaca missiles.

Kara Atmaca is expected to enter service by 2026.