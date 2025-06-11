Türkiye will export 48 Kaan fighter jets to Indonesia, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced on Wednesday.

Kaan is a fifth-generation warplane that Türkiye has worked on for almost a decade. The jet was first publicly unveiled in 2023 before it performed its maiden test flight in early 2024.

Its serial production is expected to begin in 2028.

"Under the agreement signed with our friendly and brotherly nation, Indonesia, 48 Kaan jets will be produced in Türkiye and exported to Indonesia," Erdoğan said on the social media platform X.

"The production of Kaan will also benefit from Indonesia's local capabilities."

Erdoğan's remarks came as Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the developer of the jet, signed an agreement with Indonesian authorities for the production and export.

The deal came on the sidelines of the Indo Defence 2025, Asia-Pacific's largest defense industry expo, in Jakarta.

Kaan will make Türkiye one of the few countries with the infrastructure and technology to produce a fifth-generation combat aircraft.

This April, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto expressed his country's intention to join Türkiye's homegrown fighter jet project.

Ankara has repeatedly voiced its intention to work together with friendly nations on the project.

NATO member Türkiye launched the TF-X project to produce a national combat aircraft in 2016. Kaan is sought to replace the Air Forces Command's aging F-16 fleet, which is planned to be phased out starting in the 2030s.

Kaan will initially be powered by two General Electric F-110 engines, which are also used on fourth-generation Lockheed Martin F-16 jets.

Türkiye aims to use domestically produced engines on the jet in serial production.

The aircraft will be capable of air-to-air combat with new-generation weapons and precision strikes from internal weapon bays at supersonic speed. It will also provide increased combat power with artificial intelligence and neural network support.