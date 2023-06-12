Türkiye is set to revamp its first aircraft factory in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri by investing some TL 205 million ($8.6 million) to produce aircraft and helicopter parts, a report said Monday.

The revival of the TOMTAŞ Aviation and Technology will play a significant role and make a major contribution to Türkiye's aviation sector, according to information cited by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Main assembly parts such as the fuselage, wings, doors, control surfaces, landing gear, propellers, helicopter rotors and engine parts will be produced at TOMTAŞ Aerospace, which was established by defense firm ASFAT, Erciyes Technopark, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and the TOMTAŞ Investment Partnership.

The new facility will have an annual production capacity of 420,000 kilograms (about 926,000 pounds).

Machinery and equipment worth $10.2 million will be imported for the facility.

When the factory goes live, 50 people are expected to be employed.

Milestone in aviation

The history of TOMTAŞ Aviation and Technology dates back to the 1920s.

After the establishment of the Turkish Aircraft Society in 1925, action was taken to establish an aircraft factory.

In light of the capital and technical personnel needs, a partnership was established with the German company Junkers.

The official opening of Tayyare (Plane) and Motor Türk AŞ (TOMTAŞ) was held in 1926.

Some of the equipment and personnel of the factory were brought in from Germany.

The factory assembled and produced some parts of aircraft patented by Junkers.

The partnership was cut short in 1928 due to the wage difference between German and Turkish workers and the German company's failure to fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

The shares of Junkers were transferred to the Turkish Aircraft Society.

TOMTAŞ was reopened in 1931 under the name the Kayseri Aircraft Factory.

After going through various changes, the factory has become today's Kayseri Air Supply and Maintenance Center Command.