Türkiye’s first aircraft factory, the reestablished TOMTAŞ Aviation and Technology facility, will restart its production by manufacturing parts for the multipurpose Gökbey helicopter and Hürkuş trainer aircraft, according to a board member announcement during the recently held Teknofest in Izmir.

“Hopefully, we will be issuing our first invoice in October,” Ali Ekşi, a board member at TOMTAŞ, told Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of Türkiye’s premier technology and aerospace event.

Teknofest held in the Aegean city of Izmir marked this year’s third edition of the festival that gathered some 1.1 million visitors at Çiğli Airport between Sept. 27 and Oct. 1.

“Within a few weeks, the certification processes will be completed and we will start the production of the structural parts of Gökbey and Hürkuş,” Ekşi added.

Elaborating on the Turkish province's role, the factory is situated in, Ekşi said, “Kayseri has recently targeted the bar that Türkiye has achieved in the field of defense and aviation. It strives to do its part together with other big cities.”

“Although we have a lot of experience in terms of industrial infrastructure, aviation production is an area we are just trying to become familiar with. The work we have done regarding aviation infrastructure and certifications will be an example for Kayseri from now on.”

Aviation pioneer

The history of TOMTAŞ Aviation and Technology dates back to the 1920s. Following the establishment of the Turkish Aircraft Society in 1925, action was taken to establish an aircraft factory.

In light of capital and technical personnel needs, a partnership was established with the German company Junkers.

The official opening of the Tayyare (Plane) and Motor Türk AŞ (TOMTAŞ) was held in 1926 in Türkiye’s Kayseri province.

Some of the factory’s equipment and personnel were brought in from Germany.

The factory produced and assembled some aircraft parts patented by Junkers.

However, the partnership was cut short in 1928 due to a wage difference between German and Turkish workers and the German company’s failure to fulfill its obligations under the agreement.

The shares of Junkers were transferred to the Turkish Aircraft Society.

TOMTAŞ was reopened in 1931 under the name Kayseri Aircraft Factory.

The factory, after going through various changes, was in 1950 turned into today’s Kayseri Air Supply and Maintenance Center Command.