Defense giant Aselsan has introduced three new marine systems during this year's third edition of Teknofest, Türkiye's renowned technology and aerospace event held in the Aegean city of Izmir.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Ahmet Akyol, the company’s general manager said the new systems will be added to the Turkish Naval Forces inventory this year with the fifth ship in the national ship project MILGEM.

Noting that the GÖKDENİZ close air defense system was recently integrated into the fifth MİLGEM ship, Akyol said to date they have signed export contracts with three countries.

Explaining that the ship also boasts the new CENK radar system, Akyol said, "It is extremely high tech and will allow the detection and identification of all aircraft, missiles and surface vehicles approaching the ship.”

The AKREP fire control radar was also integrated on board, he added.

"We are adding three products to the inventory this year that will strengthen the power of the Naval Forces," Akyol highlighted.

The five-day Teknofest which kicked off on Wednesday in Izmir and lasts through Sunday, marks the third edition of the event this year, coinciding with the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye.

The event was previously held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the Istanbul metropolis in odd years.

This year's first edition at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport in May welcomed a record 2.2 million visitors. The second, held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 in the capital Ankara, attracted nearly 1 million people.