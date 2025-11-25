Türkiye is advancing with testing, mass production goals and planned exports of its first homegrown advanced jet trainer, Hürjet, after two prototypes completed around 340 flights and 260 flight hours, according to Turkish defense officials.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Hürjet is scheduled for delivery to the Turkish Air Forces Command's aerobatic team, the Turkish Stars, in 2026, a report by Anadolu Agency (AA) said on Tuesday.

Assembly work for the aircraft to be delivered is underway, and the newly produced jet is expected to conduct its first flight in the first quarter of next year, the report also said.

The project began in August 2017 and the aircraft made its maiden flight in April 2023. Before that, the first completed component entered the final assembly line in June 2022, followed by ground tests that included landing gear trials, wiring checks, canopy mechanisms and full avionics, electrical and fuel system tests.

Türkiye’s first jet-powered supersonic training aircraft completed its first engine start up on Jan. 30, 2023, before making its maiden flight on April 25, 2023. Testing has since continued within its design envelope.

During testing, two Hürjets conducted a formation flight in different camouflages, and another flew with the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, demonstrations that attracted significant attention.

TAI is establishing a production line capable of building two aircraft per month. The Turkish Air Forces Command is expected to receive 16 units initially, with the total number set to increase as new configurations are added.

The single-engine jet is designed for modern fighter training, armed and unarmed air patrol, and aerobatic missions. The aircraft is 13.6 meters (44.62 feet) long, 4.1 meters high and has a 9.5-meter wingspan. It can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.4 and fly at altitudes of up to 45,000 feet. The Hürjet features seven stations for different payloads with a total carrying capacity of 3 tons.

Countdown begins for Spain export deal

TAI is preparing to sign an export agreement with Spain for the Hurjet, with a final supply contract expected soon, CEO Mehmet Demiroğlu told Spanish outlet El Español.

Demiroğlu said the aircraft is primarily designed as a jet trainer but can be adapted quickly for new missions or delivered in variant configurations if requested by customers. Details on variants and delivery schedules will be finalized once the contract is signed.

The deal foresees the purchase of around 45 Hürjet aircraft to replace Spain’s aging F-5 fleet, with an estimated value of 3.12 billion euros ($3.6 billion). Deliveries are planned to begin in 2028.

The memorandum of understanding on Hürjet between Turkish Aerospace Industries, the Spanish Defense Ministry, and Airbus was signed on the sidelines of the International Defense and Security Exhibition of Spain, or FEINDEF, earlier this year.